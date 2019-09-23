Sky Cricket Podcast: Marcus Trescothick, county pitches and how to play spin

The County Championship title decider between Somerset and Essex at Taunton was interrupted by rain on day one - but that gave our pundits ample time to chat!

Host Nick Knight was joined by Mark Ramprakash and Rob Key to discuss a plethora of topics, including where retiring Somerset legend Marcus Trescothick ranks among England greats.

Nick, Mark and Rob also turned their attentions to modern-day county pitches and whether they are sufficiently preparing players for Test cricket.

Plus, the topic of spin was discussed - how best to play it and whether every batsman should do the same thing…

On the latest episode…

- Why Trescothick so successful in for England, for whom he amassed 26 hundreds across all formats

- Ramprakash's anecdote involving Tres, running and a pocketful of sweets!

- How Trescothick played a fundamental role in helping England win the 2005 Ashes under Michael Vaughan

Trescothick and Kevin Pietersen celebrate England's 2005 Ashes victory

- Vaughan's skills as skipper and how he got the best out of his players

- Why green surfaces that suit medium pacers are not helping batsmen or bowlers

- How spinning pitches, such as the one at Taunton, cause young batsmen to think