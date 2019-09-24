Roelof van der Merwe boosts Somerset's County Championship title hopes before rain

Roelof van der Merwe (R) smashed four sixes in his enterprising 60 as he shared a half-century stand with last man Jack Leach (L)

Roelof van der Merwe's sparkling half-century reignited Somerset's hopes of a title-winning victory over Specsavers County Championship table-toppers Essex before rain hit on day two of the decider at Taunton.

Somerset, who must defeat the Eagles to claim their maiden Championship crown having started the game 12 points in arrears, resumed a weather-truncated day on 75-4 and then tumbled to 144-9 as Simon Harmer (5-105) and Sam Cook (4-26) added to their two scalps apiece on day one.

However, Van der Merwe (60), batting at No 10, then dominated a last-wicket stand of 59 with Jack Leach (11no), sealing a 42-ball fifty when he thumped Aaron Nijar over long-on for six before the same bowler castled him on the reverse sweep as Somerset were bowled out for 203.

Sir Alastair Cook (5no) and Nick Browne (16no) steered Essex to 25-0 at tea - a deficit of 178 runs - before the rain which had caused play to begin 90 minutes later than planned returned to obliterate the final session.

That frustrated Somerset, though with the forecast better if not perfect for the rest of the game, the home side will still believe they can force the victory they need.

No play was possible at Edgbaston where Yorkshire are 261-2 against Warwickshire with Tom Kohler-Cadmore 165 not out, while day two in Kent was also wiped out, leaving Hampshire 80-3 in reply to the hosts' 147.

Surrey and Nottinghamshire suffered a similar fate at The Oval, with a combination of rain and bad light allowing for only two overs of cricket, leaving Ollie Pope (79no) waiting in his pursuit of a ton, something Scott Borthwick (109no) has already achieved in the hosts' 248-2. Scorecard

Ollie Pope's hunt for a hundred was delayed by rain and light at The Oval

Glamorgan's hopes of promotion were made slimmer by BJ Watling and the weather at Durham with the New Zealander progressing to 104 not out and taking his team from 197-6 to 262-8 in the 15.4 overs possible. Scorecard

Glamorgan need a convincing victory at Emirates Riverside and for there to be a winner in the clash between promotion rivals Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire at Bristol to reach the top flight.

Gloucestershire vs Northants was wrecked by rain on day two with not a single ball bowled - the visitors bossed day one after reducing Gloucestershire to 80-6. Scorecard

Lancashire, already assured of promotion, also saw day two of their fixture with Leicestershire washed out. Scorecard

There was 8.4 overs of play at Lord's, though, where Middlesex reached 199-5 against Derbyshire - Dawid Malan unbeaten on 66. Scorecard