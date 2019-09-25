Essex on brink of winning County Championship after rain frustrates Somerset at Taunton

Tom Banton and Murali Vijay watch rain dilute Somerset's title hopes at Taunton

Essex have all but secured their second County Championship title in three years after poor weather meant play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on day three of their game against Somerset at Taunton.

Scorecard

The visitors, who began the match 12 points ahead of their title rivals, were due to resume on 25-0 in reply to Somerset's first innings of 203, with Nick Browne (16no) and Sir Alastair Cook (5no) at the crease.

Somerset vs Essex Live on

But overnight rain, followed by frequent light showers, frustrated attempts to get the game back under way, adding to the frustration of 119 overs being lost over the first two days.

It means that Somerset must take 20 Essex wickets on Thursday to claim the Championship pennant for the first time and, in so doing, halt the visitors' celebrations in their tracks.

The match between Warwickshire and Yorkshire also appears consigned to a draw after a second successive day was washed out at Edgbaston. Scorecard

Weather permitting, Yorkshire will resume on the final day on 261-2, with the match destined for a stalemate unless the captains set up a run-chase on the last day of the season.

Canterbury could not escape the poor weather either as, for the second day running, not a ball was bowled in the match between Kent and Hampshire. Scorecard

Hampshire will try to resume their first innings on Thursday on 80-3 in reply to Kent's 147 all out.

Play was abandoned for the day without a ball being bowled in the Division Two match between Durham and Glamorgan at Emirates Riverside, leaving Glamorgan's hopes of pulling off an unlikely victory to boost their promotion hopes looking slim with Durham 262-8 in their first innings. Scorecard

The same fate befell Sussex and Worcestershire after heavy overnight rain was followed by frequent showers. Sussex are due to resume on 299-8 on Thursday. Scorecard

Surrey vs Notts scorecard

Gloucestershire v Northants scorecard

Lancashire vs Leicestershire scorecard

Middlesex vs Derbyshire scorecard