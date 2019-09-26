Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire clinch promotion to County Championship division one

The Northamptonshire squad celebrate promotion to Division One

Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire both clinched promotion to Division One of the Specsavers County Championship without even taking to the field on the final day at Bristol.

Their elevation was confirmed when news broke that play had been abandoned for the day in the match between Durham and fourth-placed Glamorgan at Chester-le-Street, denying the Welsh county the victory they needed if they were to retain any hope of overhauling either of their rivals.

Umpires Mike Burns and David Millns then took the decision to abandon play for the day at the Bristol County Ground after heavy overnight rain again left the outfield under water.

Northamptonshire claimed seven points from a drawn match to finish second behind Lancashire, one place ahead of Gloucestershire, who took six points.

Glamorgan's hopes of beating Gloucestershire to the final promotion spot ended in frustration as conditions that prevented play on Wednesday did not improve overnight, leaving the already drenched outfield increasingly sodden by 9am.

The umpires made the early decision to call off the game, despite a bright forecast in the afternoon.