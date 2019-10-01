PCA Team of the Year: Dom Sibley, Tom Banton and Simon Harmer selected for 2019

Tom Banton has been called up to the England T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand

The PCA's overall most valuable player for 2019, Essex's Simon Harmer, captains this year's Greene King Team of the Year.

The squad has been selected using the PCA's purpose-built Most Valuable Player Rankings and includes three of the nominees for the NatWest PCA Players' Player of the Year, in Harmer, Dom Sibley and Ryan Higgins.

Eight counties are represented, with six players coming from Division One of the Specsavers County Championship and five from Division Two. Six of the team helped their side to either gain promotion or win a trophy this year.

Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

335 Overall MVP points

Nominated for NatWest PCA Players' Player and PCA Young Player of the Year

Most runs in the County Championship with 1,324

Top batsman in Championship MVP

Received first England Test call up

Billy Godleman (Derbyshire)

413 Overall MVP points

Highest ranked specialist batsman in Overall MVP

Most Overall batting points with 368

Finished in top 10 of Overall, Championship, Blast MVP Rankings

1,982 runs across all formats

Tom Banton (Somerset)

357 Overall MVP points

357 Overall MVP points

August PCA Player of the Month

1,003 white ball runs including maiden List A and T20 hundreds

Helped Somerset to Royal London One-Day Cup title

Called up to England T20I squad

Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire)

391 Overall MVP points

7th in Vitality Blast MVP

1,664 runs in all competitions

Averaged 46 in the Blast

8 fifties in all formats

Sam Hain (Warwickshire)

348 Overall MVP points

Averaged 51.37 in the Championship

Warwickshire's top run-scorer in both limited-overs formats

Career-best List A score of 161 not out

1,666 runs in all formats

Ryan Higgins (Gloucestershire)

484 Overall MVP points

Fifth in Overall MVP

Nominated for NatWest PCA Players' Player of the Year

958 runs and 50 wickets in Championship

Helped Gloucestershire to promotion

Dane Vilas (Lancashire) - Wkt

406 Overall MVP points

Highest ranked keeper

90 fielding MVP points

Highest score of the season with 266

Captained Division Two-winning Lancashire

Lewis Gregory (Somerset)

464 Overall MVP points

17.86 points-per-game (ranked 2nd)

51 Championship wickets at 15.76

Four five-wicket hauls

Helped Somerset win Royal London One-Day Cup

Simon Harmer (Essex) - Cpt

2019 Overall MVP winner with 609 points

2019 Championship MVP winner

MVP in semi-final and final of Vitality Blast

Nominated for NatWest PCA Players' Player of the Year

100 wickets to lead Essex to Championship and Blast double

Kyle Abbott (Hampshire)

542 Overall MVP points

Second in Overall MVP

71 Championship wickets at 15.73

Best first-class match figures of 17-86 since 1956

Six five-wicket hauls

Ben Sanderson (Northamptonshire)

363 Overall MVP points

85 wickets in all formats

Most bowling points in Div 2

Bowling average under 20 in Championship and Blast

Helped Northants to promotion

The MVP formula was designed by the PCA in conjunction with the players to identify the key influencers and top performers in any given game.

On top of points for runs and wickets, bonus points are awarded, for example, for scoring runs quickly, claiming top order wickets and taking catches in the field, among other important disciplines.

The algorithm therefore provides a more rigorous analysis of player performance than traditional batting or bowling averages do. The Overall MVP at the end of every season is rewarded with a £10,000 cash prize.