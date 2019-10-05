Nicholas Pooran leads Guyana Amazon Warriors to record-breaking CPL win

Nicholas Pooran hit an unbeaten 54 to seal a seven-wicket victory for Guyana Amazon Warriors

Nicholas Pooran hammered an undefeated half-century as Guyana Amazon Warriors became the first CPL team to complete the group stage with a 100 per cent record.

Pooran's 54 not out off 35 balls steered the Warriors to a seven-wicket victory over title holders Trinbago Knight Riders and ensured that they head into the play-offs with 10 wins out of 10.

The left-hander came to the crease with his side on 59-3 as they chased a target of 144 but, after a slow start, he and Shoaib Malik (28 not out) put together an unbroken partnership of 85 to clinch victory with eight balls to spare.

Left-armer Chandrapaul Hemraj finished with a career-best 3-15, including two wickets in successive deliveries, after the Warriors asked Trinbago to bat first.

The Knight Riders slumped to 63-4 before Colin Munro (43 from 40 balls) and captain Kieron Pollard, with an unbeaten 36 from 27, lifted them to a respectable score of 143-5.

Brandon King (33 from 23) gave the Warriors a strong start before he was controversially given out leg before to Jimmy Neesham.

Nicholas Pooran (right) and Shoaib Malik guided Guyana Amazon Warriors to a record 10th successive victory in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League

Hemraj (12) and Shimron Hetmyer (9) soon followed, but Pooran timed his charge perfectly as he struck Neesham and Chris Jordan for sixes and finished the match by hitting Ali Khan over point for four.

Trinbago now face St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Sunday's first elimination play-off at 4pm, while Guyana take on Barbados Tridents at 8.30pm, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.