England appoint Jeetan Patel as spin bowling consultant for New Zealand IT20 series

England have appointed Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel as spin bowling consultant for the five-match IT20 series against New Zealand.

Off-spinner Patel - who has played 24 Tests for New Zealand - will join up with the England squad when they arrive in Christchurch next week as new head coach Chris Silverwood prepares to take change of the national side.

The 39-year-old, who agreed a contract extension at Warwickshire to stay at Edgbaston until the end of next season, finished this year's County Championship with 64 wickets in the campaign.

Patel, who captained Warwickshire to County Championship promotion in 2017, is expected to pursue a career as a coach once his playing career comes to an end.

Patel has been given dispensation to miss the first three matches of the Plunket Shield season by Cricket Wellington.

