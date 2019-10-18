England Learning Disability whitewash Australia to win gold at INAS Global Games

England's Learning Disability players celebrate during their victory over Australia (Picture credit: ECB/Getty Sports)

England's Learning Disability team wrapped up an IT20 series whitewash of Australia to win gold at the INAS Global Games and return home with eight wins from eight matches on the tour.

Devon batsman Dan Bowser was once again the star of the show, hitting his fifth score of 60 or more in seven appearances to guide England to 190-4.

Bowser's 64 from 35 balls took him to an aggregate of 499 runs for the tour at a remarkable average of 99.8 and the left-hander was named player of the series for the Global Games IT20s.

Tayler Young and Dan Levey scored 45 and 42 respectively to help drive England to their unassailable total.

Ronnie Jackson, having shone with the bat throughout the tour, showed he's a danger with the ball as well, taking two for 21 from his four overs. Kieran McKinney also took two wickets, conceding just 12 runs from his allotted overs, one fewer than Alex Jervis who finished with figures of 2-13.

Australia were restricted to 89-9 from their 20 overs, giving England the win by 101 runs.

Ian Martin, ECB's head of disability cricket, said: "I couldn't be prouder of all the players and staff who've achieved this fantastic result.

"Australia is a tough place to play cricket as a touring England side and these boys have excelled in challenging conditions to win all eight matches on the tour.

"They're an inspiration to us all and our hope is that the quality of cricket on show at the INAS Global Games will inspire more nations to back Learning Disability cricket and make this a truly international tournament next time round."