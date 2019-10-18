Scotland lose thriller to Singapore in opening game of T20 World Cup Qualifier

Kyle Coetzer's Scotland lost their opening T20 World Cup Qualifier match to Singapore

Scotland's bid for a spot at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia got off to a losing start as they slumped to a two-run defeat against Singapore.

Scotland needed eight from the final over with four wickets in hand to trump Singapore's 168-6 - but lost three wickets in four balls to finish on 166-9 in Dubai.

Calum Macleod (44) fell to the third ball of the 20th over, with Safyaan Sharif dismissed from the penultimate ball and then Alasdair Evans run out from the final delivery.

Scotland had raced to 70-0 inside eight overs thanks principally to George Munsey (46 off 25 balls), who is hoping to be selected by a side during Sunday's inaugural draft for The Hundred.

Scotland vs Bermuda Live on

Surendran Chandramohan (51 off 55 balls) top-scored for Singapore, while Sharif and Josh Davey picked up two wickets apiece for Scotland.

The top six sides in the 14-team World Cup Qualifier will reach next year's tournament proper, alongside Australia, England, India, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The qualifiers will battle Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the first round, with the top four then joining the rest of the sides in the Super 12s stage.