The Hundred: England Women's Tammy Beaumont joins London Spirit
Eight new signings announced, with Australia captain Meg Lanning joining Welsh Fire
Last Updated: 20/10/19 9:05pm
England Women opener Tammy Beaumont has been signed by London Spirit for the inaugural edition of The Hundred next summer.
Beaumont was one of eight new women's signings announced during the men's draft in London on Sunday, with Australia duo Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy joining Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers respectively.
Sophie Molineux, another Australian, has linked up with Trent Rockets, while New Zealand pair Suzie Bates (Southern Brave) and Sophie Devine (Birmingham Phoenix) have also been picked up.
South Africa's Lizelle Lee (Manchester Originals) and Dane van Niekerk (Oval Invincibles) will also play in the first staging of the tournament from next July, which will run alongside the men's event.
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
England-contracted players: Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon
Overseas players: Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
Rest of squad:
Head coach: Ben Sawyer
LONDON SPIRIT
England-contracted players: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Freya Davies
Overseas players:
Rest of squad:
Head coach: Lisa Keightley
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS
England-contracted players: Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone
Overseas players: Lizelle Lee (South Africa)
Rest of squad:
Head coach: TBC
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS
England-contracted players: Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith
Overseas players: Alyssa Healy (Australia)
Rest of squad:
Head coach: Danielle Hazell
OVAL INVINCIBLES
England-contracted players: Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson
Overseas players: Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)
Rest of squad:
Head coach: Lydia Greenway
SOUTHERN BRAVE
England-contracted players: Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt
Overseas players: Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
Rest of squad:
Head coach: Charlotte Edwards
TRENT ROCKETS
England-contracted players: Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt
Overseas players: Sophie Molineux (Australia)
Rest of squad:
Head coach: Saliann Briggs
WELSH FIRE
England-contracted players: Katie George, Bryony Smith
Overseas players: Meg Lanning (Australia)
Rest of squad:
Head coach: Matthew Mott
Watch The Hundred, live on Sky Sports from July 2020.