The Hundred: England Women's Tammy Beaumont joins London Spirit

1:23 England captain Heather Knight explains how the women's teams will be selected for the inaugural edition of The Hundred England captain Heather Knight explains how the women's teams will be selected for the inaugural edition of The Hundred

England Women opener Tammy Beaumont has been signed by London Spirit for the inaugural edition of The Hundred next summer.

Beaumont was one of eight new women's signings announced during the men's draft in London on Sunday, with Australia duo Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy joining Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers respectively.

0:44 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020

Sophie Molineux, another Australian, has linked up with Trent Rockets, while New Zealand pair Suzie Bates (Southern Brave) and Sophie Devine (Birmingham Phoenix) have also been picked up.

South Africa's Lizelle Lee (Manchester Originals) and Dane van Niekerk (Oval Invincibles) will also play in the first staging of the tournament from next July, which will run alongside the men's event.

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

England-contracted players: Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon

Overseas players: Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Rest of squad:

Head coach: Ben Sawyer

LONDON SPIRIT

England-contracted players: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Freya Davies

Overseas players:

Rest of squad:

Head coach: Lisa Keightley

England seamer Kate Cross will play for Manchester Originals

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

England-contracted players: Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone

Overseas players: Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

Rest of squad:

Head coach: TBC

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

England-contracted players: Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith

Overseas players: Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Rest of squad:

Head coach: Danielle Hazell

Lauren Winfield will represent Northern Superchargers in next year's Hundred

OVAL INVINCIBLES

England-contracted players: Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson

Overseas players: Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)

Rest of squad:

Head coach: Lydia Greenway

SOUTHERN BRAVE

England-contracted players: Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt

Overseas players: Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Rest of squad:

Head coach: Charlotte Edwards

England's Danni Wyatt should be a big player for Southern Brave

TRENT ROCKETS

England-contracted players: Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt

Overseas players: Sophie Molineux (Australia)

Rest of squad:

Head coach: Saliann Briggs

WELSH FIRE

England-contracted players: Katie George, Bryony Smith

Overseas players: Meg Lanning (Australia)

Rest of squad:

Head coach: Matthew Mott

Watch The Hundred, live on Sky Sports from July 2020.