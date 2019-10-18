What is The Hundred? Here's all you need to know about the 100-ball competition starting in July 2020

The Hundred is coming to a ground near you in the summer of 2020!

The Hundred is cricket live you've never seen it before.

The new competition will begin in England in the summer of 2020 and comprise of eight teams competing against each other across seven cities and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket.

The teams are: Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge), Southern Brave (The Ageas Bowl), Northern Superchargers (Emerald Headingley), Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens), Oval Invincibles (The Kia Oval), Manchester Originals (Emirates Old Trafford), London Spirit (Lord's), Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston).

Each men's squad will be made up of 15 players with a maximum of three overseas stars.

Each side will bat for up to 100 balls with a change of bowling ends place after every 10 balls.

Bowlers will be able to deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls but no more than 20 per match.

A 25-ball powerplay will start each side's innings, during which time only two fielders will be allowed outside the initial 30-yard circle.

Each fielding side gets the chance to call for a strategic timeout of up to 150 seconds.

The tournament, in which men's and women's teams will play side-by-side, aims to make cricket accessible for the whole family through shorter, faster matches that last less than three hours.

0:58 England's Jofra Archer and Kate Cross - plus a host of internationals - are ready for The Hundred! Are you? Watch the draft on Sky Sports on October 20. England's Jofra Archer and Kate Cross - plus a host of internationals - are ready for The Hundred! Are you? Watch the draft on Sky Sports on October 20.

The England and Wales Cricket Board hopes to attract world-class players through the first ever player draft in England, resulting in intense, incredible, fast and unpredictable matches - so get ready for the drama!

The women's teams have their own bespoke player selection process. The first set of England women's players were revealed on October 3. Each team now has the chance to sign their remaining 13 players from across three different player pools: the remaining England Women's centrally contracted players, overseas players and domestic players in an open market.

The Hundred will start in July 2020 and span five weeks in a bid to encourage more children to attend games.