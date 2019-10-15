The Hundred: Shane Warne, Mahela Jayawardene and Stephen Fleming among coaches

Shane Warne will coach London Spirit in the inaugural season of The Hundred

The line-up for the men's Hundred is taking shape, with the eight contenders announcing their initial picks for next summer's inaugural tournament.

The draft process will be completed on Sunday, when teams bid and haggle for a further array of star players, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The Hundred Draft Live Live on

Already in place, however, are the head coaches for each side - some of them household names, some less heralded but arriving with impressive CVs in T20 cricket which has been, up to now, the shortest form of the game.

Could the coaches' records provide clues as to who will stand the best chance of becoming the first Hundred champions? We take a closer look at the men calling the shots...

Stephen Fleming (NZ) - Trent Rockets

Retracing the steps of his success as a county captain - having led Nottinghamshire to the title in 2005 - the former Black Caps skipper brings a formidable IPL record to Trent Bridge.

Fleming took charge of Chennai Super Kings in 2009 and steered them to back-to-back IPL titles in his second and third seasons, as well as winning the T20 Champions League before the franchise were suspended for two years.

Moving to Rising Pune Supergiant, Fleming led them to the 2017 final before rejoining CSK and winning the trophy for a third time the following year. He has also been runner-up twice in the Big Bash with Melbourne Stars.

Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - Southern Brave

After ending his accomplished international career in 2015, the former Sri Lanka captain took his initial steps into coaching as batting consultant to the England team.

He enjoyed immediate success after taking on his first senior coaching role two years later, overseeing an IPL victory in his first season with Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai team repeated their IPL triumph earlier this year, but Jayawardene has so far experienced a more modest return from his other coaching role with Khulna Titans, who have only once reached the play-offs in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Simon Katich (Aus) - Manchester Originals

The former Australia opener will also be back on familiar turf at Old Trafford after a two-year spell at Lancashire, one of five English counties he represented during his playing career.

However, Katich is relatively inexperienced as a coach, having taken over as number two at Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 with just two third-place IPL finishes to show for it.

He was appointed head coach of perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year and may have his work cut out at a franchise who have finished bottom of the pile twice in the league's last three editions.

Gary Kirsten (SA) - Welsh Fire

The Cardiff-based franchise may have been forced to seek an alternative coach had Gary Kirsten succeeded Trevor Bayliss at England but Ashley Giles' decision to hand Chris Silverwood the national job means Kirsten will be in the Fire dugout next summer.

The 51-year-old's coaching credentials are impressive, having enjoyed successful spells in charge of India and his native South Africa and overseen the former's 50-over World Cup triumph in 2011.

His shorter-form record, though, is modest. Neither of those nations reached the latter stages of an ICC World T20 under his stewardship and his Royal Challengers Bangalore side finished bottom of the IPL, although he has guided Hobart Hurricanes to a Big Bash final.

The Hundred team picks Team England red-ball player Local Icons Women's Players Representing Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon Warks, Worcestershire London Spirit Rory Burns Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence Heather Knight, Freya Davies Middlesex, Essex, Northants Manchester Originals Jos Buttler Saqid Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Lancashire Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Yorkshire, Durham Oval Invincibles Sam Curran Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Surrey, Kent Southern Brave Jofra Archer Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Hampshire, Sussex Trent Rockets Joe Root Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Notts, Derbyshire, Leics Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith Glamorgan, Gloucs, Somerset

Darren Lehmann (Aus) - Northern Superchargers

Like Kirsten, the former Australia coach successfully plotted a 50-over World Cup success (in 2015) but had limited success in the ICC World T20 - with his side failing to get through the group phase in either 2014 or 2016.

With that said, Lehmann's first coaching job saw him transform the fortunes of Deccan Chargers, who recovered from a dreadful IPL debut season to be crowned champions after the Australian took over in 2009.

Lehmann also briefly coached Kings XI Punjab, who missed out on the 2013 IPL play-offs, and has recently returned to Brisbane Heat, where he won a Big Bash championship six years ago.

Andrew McDonald (Aus) - Birmingham Phoenix

The former Australia all-rounder's previous coaching experience in this country was fairly unsuccessful - although many others have tried and failed to bring success to Leicestershire in recent years.

McDonald coached the Foxes for two seasons, during which they floundered near the foot of the County Championship and also missed out on the knockout stages of the T20 Blast.

But his coaching influence has been more evident back home - after returning in 2016 to the Melbourne Renegades side he once captained, McDonald improved their performances year on year, culminating with a maiden Big Bash success last winter.

Tom Moody (Aus) - Oval Invincibles

Moody's coaching career began earlier than those of his Hundred rivals - he had a two-year spell in charge of Sri Lanka, which included a runners-up berth in the 2007 50-over World Cup.

Since then, the Australian's coaching achievements have represented a mixed bag - he took Western Warriors to a Big Bash final in 2008, but had limited success in the IPL with Kings XI Punjab.

Since then, Moody has led Sunrisers Hyderabad to two finals - with one win, in 2013 - and also oversaw Rangpur Riders' Bangladesh Premier League triumph two years ago, but was unsuccessful with more recent T20 assignments in Pakistan and Canada.

Shane Warne (Aus) - London Spirit

Universally regarded as one of the greatest spin bowlers of all time, Warne was enormously influential during his playing career and enjoyed a successful spell as captain of Hampshire, during which they reached two 50-over finals.

The Australian star then embarked on a four-year stint in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural tournament in 2008 but slumped during subsequent seasons, with Warne effectively acting as both captain and coach.

Warne returned to his native Melbourne to wind down his playing career as captain of the Stars, but was unable to lead them to a final - and his appointment at Lord's will be his first coaching role since those IPL days.

The Hundred Draft - Live will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 7pm on Sunday. It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.