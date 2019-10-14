The Hundred: Watch the Draft live on Sky Sports on Sunday ahead of new tournament in 2020

0:58 Watch 'The Hundred Draft - Live' on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and Sky One on Sunday Watch 'The Hundred Draft - Live' on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and Sky One on Sunday

Summer 2020 will see the launch of The Hundred - an action-packed and unmissable new cricket competition taking place across England and Wales.

This is cricket as you've never seen it before. One hundred balls, seven cities and eight teams, featuring some of the best players in the world - and every game will be live on Sky Sports.

History will be made on Sunday night with the UK's first-ever cricket-player draft, when you will be able to see which of the world's best players will be picked to join the men's squads for the eight new teams.

There will be a host of big names live on the night as we look ahead to the new competition and look back on an amazing summer of cricket.

Here's how it will work...

During the first stage of selection, which took place on October 3, each team picked at least one England red ball-contracted player and two 'Local Icon' players.

The Hundred team picks Team England red-ball player Local Icons Women's Players Representing Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon Warks, Worcestershire London Spirit Rory Burns Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence Heather Knight, Freya Davies Middlesex, Essex, Northants Manchester Originals Jos Buttler Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Lancashire Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Yorkshire, Durham Oval Invincibles Sam Curran Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Surrey, Kent Southern Brave Jofra Archer Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Hampshire, Sussex Trent Rockets Joe Root Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Notts, Derbyshire, Leics Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith Glamorgan, Gloucs, Somerset

The remaining places in the squads will be filled through the full draft on Sunday, which will feature seven rounds of two picks each.

There are seven salary bands, ranging from £125k to £30k and teams can pick two players from each salary band.

The salary bands are: £125,000, £100,000, £75,000, £60,000, £50,000, £40,000 and £30,000 (full list of players in their chosen bands to follow). Captains will receive a bonus of £10,000.

A pre-draft draw determined the order of picks for the draft. This is the order...

Trent Rockets

Southern Brave

Northern Superchargers

Welsh Fire

Oval Invincibles

Manchester Originals

London Spirit

Birmingham Phoenix

Trent Rockets will pick first, then Southern Brave second and so on. Each team have 100 seconds to pick.

Where an 'icon' has been picked, the team skip that turn in the draft.

A player will take no further part in the draft if not picked in their preferred salary band.

Each team will also have the opportunity for a final 'Wildcard' pick, to be chosen during the 2020 Vitality Blast.

How The Hundred works Begins summer 2020. Eight teams across seven cities

Each side bats for up to 100 balls

Bowling changes ends after every 10 balls

Bowlers will deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls but no more than 20 per match

Each fielding side gets a strategic timeout of up to 150 seconds

A 25-ball powerplay will start each side's innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the initial 30-yard circle

The Hundred Draft - Live will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 7pm on Sunday. It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.