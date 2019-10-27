Faf du Plessis says toss should be axed in Tests to help away teams

Faf du Plessis says the toss should be scrapped in Test cricket to help away teams become more competitive

Faf du Plessis has suggested scrapping the toss in Test cricket in order to help away teams become more competitive.

Du Plessis' South Africa side were whitewashed 3-0 in India - losing the final two Tests by an innings - with the hosts electing to bat after winning the toss in every match.

India have won their last 11 Test series on home soil, with their previous defeat on their own patch coming when they lost 2-1 to England in 2012.

"Every Test match, they bat first, they score 500, they declare when it's dark," Du Plessis said of India, who sit top of the ICC Test rankings and the inaugural World Test Championship.

Du Plessis' South Africa side will host England for four Tests this winter

"They get three wickets when it's dark and when day three starts, you're under pressure. It was like copy and paste in every Test match.

"[If the toss is removed] then away teams have a better chance. In South Africa, I don't mind that. We bat on green tops anyway."

South Africa - who also lost their previous Test series at home, to Sri Lanka in February - welcome England for a four-Test series in December and January.

The first Test, at Centurion, begins in Boxing Day before further fixtures in Cape Town (January 3), Port Elizabeth (January 16) and Johannesburg (January 24).