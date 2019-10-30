Darren Gough appointed England fast bowling consultant ahead of New Zealand Tests

Darren Gough will work with England's bowlers ahead of the Tests in New Zealand

Darren Gough will be England's fast bowling consultant ahead of November's two Test matches in New Zealand.

Gough, 49, took 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England between 1994 and 2003, while his tally of 234 wickets in 159 ODIs has only been bettered for England by James Anderson's 269.

The former Yorkshire and Essex seamer will work with England's bowlers from November 5 to November 18 before the first Test against the Black Caps starts in Auckland on November 20.

England have been without a bowling coach since former incumbent Chris Silverwood was promoted to head coach following the departure of Trevor Bayliss in September.

Gough, who has worked for talkSPORT since his retirement from cricket in 2008, said: "It is a tremendous honour to be asked to be involved in this elite environment.

Gough took 466 wickets across all formats for England

"I very much look forward to working with all the bowlers and helping them improve. I will gain a lot from the experience and to work at this level will benefit me as a coach for the long-term. I can't wait to get cracking."

Silverwood, who played with Gough at Yorkshire, added: "I'm delighted to have Darren on board.

"I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match Test series.

"He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly."

