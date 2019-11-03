Dawid Malan frustrated he did not win second T20I for England

Dawid Malan was frustrated that he was unable to turn a sparkling cameo into a winning knock as England slipped to defeat to New Zealand in the second T20I.

Malan smashed 39 from 29 balls in Wellington but then holed out in the 12th over as England's pursuit of 177 faded, save for a late boundary-laden 36 from 19 balls from Chris Jordan in which he thumped New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for three consecutive sixes.

"Every opportunity is a chance for someone like me," said Malan, who hit two sixes, including one out of Westpac Stadium.

"Myself, Vincey [James Vince] and Sam Billings have been around the squad for four years and waited a long time for these opportunities which have been few and far between

"For us, when we do get an opportunity, it's about scoring runs that win games of cricket. That's why I'm a bit disappointed.

"The timing of when I got out was poor. It was a crucial period. If I had batted for another three or four overs I could have potentially won this game.

"It's not just about getting 30, 40 or 50 - winning the game is what counts."

England dropped five catches as New Zealand posted 176-8 - Malan spilling Tim Southee late on in the deep - while only Malan, Jordan, Eoin Morgan (32 off 17) and Lewis Gregory (15) reached double figures in the run chase, which started with Jonny Bairstow's dismissal first ball.

"We fielded really badly. We dropped a lot of catches, myself included, and it wasn't to the standards this England team sets," added Malan.

"We then lost wickets at crucial times. Every time we got some momentum with an 11, 12 or 13-run over we lost a wicket in the next over or hit a six and then got out next ball.

"I know we had to go with the rate up at 12 an over but with these boundaries and the way the wicket was playing [we could have been better].

"It showed the way CJ [Jordan] came out that and whacked them that you are one over away from being in the game, so we probably have ourselves to blame.

"We spoke about the fact that if you are under pressure here then it is so small that you can go square. We did play a couple of bad shots and take the wrong option and that's something we need to get better at.

"The good thing about the way Morgs [Eoin Morgan] and Silvers [head coach Chris Silverwood] run the show is that they don't put a lot of pressure on you.

"We speak about what we need to get better at and it's up to us to rectify those problems."

