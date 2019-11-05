Eoin Morgan: England loss in third T20I is 'one that got away from us'

Eoin Morgan bemoaned England's 14-run defeat to New Zealand in the third T20 international in Nelson as "one that got away", as the tourists suffered a dramatic late batting collapse.

England were seemingly cruising along at 139-2 in the 15th over in pursuit of their 181-run target, but then the wicket of the captain himself - holing out at long-on off Mitchell Santner for 18 - triggered a collapse of five wickets for 10 runs.

Morgan, speaking at the post-match presentation, suggested the inexperience of the side may have contributed to defeat.

"I think that's one that got away from us," said Morgan. "I thought we were in control the whole chase, probably until we went three or four down - then the lack of experience in the chase possibly cost us.

"But the guys that have come in need to play more games and get in more situations like that, in order for us to find more out about them.

"I think it's great the series has been so competitive so far, we're integrating everybody into the squad, but certainly we feel that's one that slipped away.

"The game plan remains the same. Everything about what we do is positive, smart, aggressive cricket - in the field, with the bat, with the ball - and we want young guys to come in and adapt to that.

"There are a lot of positives to take from today but, certainly moving to Napier and a must-win game to level the series, we'll need to up our game.

"Tom Curran at the end [of the New Zealand innings] was excellent, his execution was fantastic, and Sam Curran has gone from strength to strength in this series having made his debut in the first game.

Hussain on England's relentlessly positive approach

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain wasn't quite in agreement with Morgan's assessment, saying the collapse was caused by the captain's unwavering commitment to an aggressive brand of cricket, when perhaps he could have played 'smarter'.

"It is the headline act, and where did the collapse start?" said Hussain. "It was when Morgan tried to drag the last ball of Santner's over, spell in fact, for six. He'd already hit him for two sixes - 16 from the over - and then on the last ball, he went again.

"He said at the presentation, 'we try to play positive, smart, aggressive cricket'. We know that with a Morgan side, they always play positive and aggressive, but sometimes that smartness is lost because they're so aggressive.

"He may be playing like that to send a message to the young lads in the dressing room; 'if in doubt, take the positive approach'. He certainly doesn't doubt the way he wants to take England's white-ball cricket.

"But, it opened the door. He could have just knocked that for one and they would have been bossing the game.

"Instead, he got out - England should still win it from that position, but then [James] Vince goes and the inexperienced lads in the middle order can't get them over the line.

"Even after Morgan's dismissal, [42 needed from 30 balls] with seven wickets in hand, Vince should grab the game by the scruff of the neck, or whoever.

"It shouldn't dwindle away where the last few balls are almost irrelevant. It should be getting down the last two balls with six needed to win or something. Instead, England just capitulated into a heap."

Rainford-Brent 'surprised' by Morgan comments

Former England Women's cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent was surprised Morgan mentioned the team's inexperience in explaining the loss, adding that with England now trailing 2-1 in the five-match series it's tougher for Morgan to stick with the younger players.

"Often with Morgan, I love his responses, but it sounded a bit odd when he mentioned the inexperience of the lower order, when you think that actually we had three senior batters set," Rainford-Brent said of Morgan's post-match comments.

"I think the goal is, in some ways you should shield your lower order, or at least dovetail with them, knowing that experience is lacking. So it was an odd comment for me.

"He should have maybe owned it in that moment and said 'there were three of us with experience and we should have taken that to the end'.

"Where do you go now with this series? Early on, you want to look at different options, but now I'm starting to think you want to actually try and win this series.

"The picks in the next two games, it makes it harder by losing that game. I'd maybe look at one or two players, maximum, but not four or five. I think, under pressure, he is going to have to now push for his strongest team."

Watch England's fourth T20I against New Zealand, live from 4.30am on Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.