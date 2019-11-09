Frank Lampard missed England's World Cup win at Lord's after mix-up!

Frank Lampard thought England had lost the World Cup final only to get a shock when he checked his phone

England's World Cup final win over New Zealand in July was far from straightforward.

Scores tied after 100 overs, scores tied after the Super Over and Eoin Morgan's side crowned champions on boundary countback. It is easy to see how there might have been a bit of confusion along the way among those watching.

That was certainly the case with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, so much so that he actually left the pub where he had been watching the match thinking they had lost and subsequently missed their moment of triumph after the Super Over!

England won the World Cup after a Super Over in a thrilling final at Lord's

"I had a bit of a nightmare with the World Cup final," he told Saturday Social. "I was watching it with my wife in the pub, had a couple of drinks and I thought we'd lost before the Super Over - so we walked home!

"Christine wasn't really watching it so I just said 'ah, they've lost it', we left and then got home and realised! What an idiot!

"You're the first person I've told that. The next day I was going 'oh, the Super Over was amazing!' and I didn't even watch it live! I watched it back afterwards but it's not the same when you know."

He might have missed one glorious moment for England's cricketers over the summer but he was glued to his TV - right until the end on this occasion - for another.

"I do love my cricket," he said, when asked which sports other than football he enjoyed.

"It's been an amazing year and Ben Stokes' innings [against Australia at Headingley] was just something else. I watched it at home. I know what he did in the World Cup but the Ashes innings was some of the most gripping sporting TV that I've ever seen!"