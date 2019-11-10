Jofra Archer a star of England's Super Over - despite not playing!

When England beat New Zealand after a Super Over in the Cricket World Cup final, Jofra Archer was the bowler who held his nerve while great mate Chris Jordan watched on.

The roles were reversed in Auckland on Sunday, with Archer - rested for the five-match T20I series against the Black Caps - the man gazing on as Jordan kept his cool and earned England a 3-2 win.

As Archer fans will know, though, he is never far from his Twitter account when not playing and he posted frequently as the fifth and final T20 international hurtled to a gripping climax...

Yesssssssss — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 10, 2019

The seamer could not contain his delight as Jordan swiped a full toss from Jimmy Neesham down to fine leg for four to ensure England tied New Zealand's total of 146 after the regulation 11 overs a side - the game having been reduced after persistent rain earlier in the day...

Taxi ? Take me to the ground — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 10, 2019

Then, though, Archer wanted to be part of the action, joking that he was going to catch a cab to Eden Park to try and replicate his heroics at Lord's on that unforgettable July afternoon...

Come on c — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 10, 2019

After what seemed like an eternity and with Sam Curran, Tom Curran and even leg-spinner Adil Rashid seen warming up, England skipper Eoin Morgan gave Jordan the pressure over, leaving Archer anxious...

Yes cj well done — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 10, 2019

So Jofra was ecstatic as Jordan conceded only eight runs from the Super Over and ensured England triumphed by a relatively slender margin rather than by "the barest of all"...

The ridiculous repeat against New Zealand also had plenty of other England players tweeting...

Haven’t seen one of these for a while! — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 10, 2019

And left the Black Caps pipped again...

Jimmy Neesham's reaction to another Super Over is everything#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/KG2zKqQKra — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 10, 2019

INCREDIBLE FINISH! England get home in yet another SUPER OVER finale between these two sides 🏏 We manage eight from our six balls! Congrats @englandcricket you've got it over us in this SUPER OVER business!!!#NZvENG #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/g5Ou7VnI4P — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 10, 2019

