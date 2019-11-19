Take on our Ben Stokes quiz ahead of England's Tests in New Zealand

Ben Stokes roars after steering England to a remarkable one-wicket win in the Ashes Test at Headingley

Ben Stokes - born in New Zealand but very much the heartbeat of the England side.

After a summer of star turns, including a remarkable catch in the World Cup opener, a key innings in the World Cup final and then that sensational century that earned England a stunning win the Ashes Test at Headingley, Stokes returns to action against the country of his birth this week.

Before England's two-Test series against the Black Caps gets underway

