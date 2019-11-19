Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
Take on our Ben Stokes quiz ahead of England's Tests in New Zealand
What do you remember about Stokes' finest cricketing feats?
Last Updated: 19/11/19 10:51am
Ben Stokes - born in New Zealand but very much the heartbeat of the England side.
After a summer of star turns, including a remarkable catch in the World Cup opener, a key innings in the World Cup final and then that sensational century that earned England a stunning win the Ashes Test at Headingley, Stokes returns to action against the country of his birth this week.
New Zealand vs England
November 20, 2019, 9:00pm
Live on
Before England's two-Test series against the Black Caps gets underway - live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9pm on Wednesday - take on Benedict Bermange's quiz on the talismanic all-rounder.
