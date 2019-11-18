Sky Cricket Podcast: Brendon McCullum's Captain's Log ahead of New Zealand vs England Test series

Brendon McCullum reflects on his time as captain of New Zealand on the latest Captain's Log podcast

​​​​​​​Brendon McCullum reflects on his spell as captain of New Zealand, including his tussles with England, on the latest Captain's Log podcast ahead of the Test series between the two teams, starting on Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE McCULLUM 'CAPTAIN'S LOG' PODCAST HERE

McCullum also discusses his captaincy role model in Stephen Fleming, his fallout with Ross Taylor as the two positioned themselves for the top job and reminisces on his team's remarkable run to the 2015 World Cup final.

New Zealand vs England Live on

McCullum says his and Taylor's relationship is "mending" and that he has "an immense amount of respect for him" but added that the two "were not best friends" after McCullum took over from him as Test skipper in 2012.

That maiden Test in charge couldn't have gone much worse for McCullum, as his Black Caps team were bowled out for 45 on the first morning of their Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

But his bold approach soon took hold, with McCullum named New Zealander of the Year in 2014, before leading his team to a World Cup final a year later, a run he refers to as "the peak of my career".

Brendon McCullum led the Black Caps to the World Cup final in 2015

Also on the podcast…

- McCullum speaks on his famed 'aggressive' approach as captain and turning around New Zealand's fortunes

- The 0-0 drawn series with England in 2012/13 as Matt Prior and Monty Panesar saved the day at Auckland

Matt Prior and Monty Panesar celebrate after holding on for a famous draw at Auckland

- Ben Stokes' record-fastest hundred at Lord's as England beat McCullum's Black Caps in the 2015 Test before the series was again shared

- His staggering 2014 season with the bat - including 224 in win over India at Auckland and New Zealand's record Test score of 302 in the same series

- How a heart-to-heart with former captain Fleming stopped him giving up the game years before his ultimate retirement in 2016

- McCullum's World Cup final regrets as he was dismissed for a third-ball duck

Listen to all the Captain's Log Podcasts here!

Watch day one of the first Test between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9pm on Wednesday.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.