Steve Smith: No hard feelings over Nicholas Pooran's softer ball-tampering ban

Australia's Steve Smith was banned for a year and stripped of his captaincy by Cricket Australia for his role in ball-tampering

Former Australia captain Steve Smith says he does not feel hard done by after the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran a four-match ban after admitting to tampering with the ball.

Cameras caught Pooran using his thumb to scrape at the ball and seam and when charged under the ICC's code, by English match referee Chris Broad, he accepted.

Smith was initially banned for one Test by the ICC after a similar incident against South Africa in March 2018, but Cricket Australia subsequently banned him for 12 months along with team mate David Warner, and stripped both of their leadership roles.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the third player involved at Cape Town, received a nine-month suspension.

Pooran, who has re-signed as Yorkshire's overseas player next year, will now miss the forthcoming Twenty20 series against Afghanistan and one subsequent match. He will still be available for the Test leg of the tour.

"Everyone is different, every board is different, and the way they deal with certain issues," Smith said.

"For me, I copped it on the chin. It is what it is.

"I don't feel hard done by. It was a long time ago now. I've moved past it and I'm focusing on the present."

Smith played with Pooran at Barbados in the Caribbean Premier League last year while serving his ban, the terms of which allowed the Australian to play in non-international competitions overseas.

"I know Nicholas, I've played a bit of cricket with him and he's a talented player and someone with a bright future," Smith said.

"I think he'll learn from his mistake and move past it. I think he's going to be an exceptional player in white-ball cricket."