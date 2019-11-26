England head coach Chris Silverwood to leave New Zealand early due to family bereavement

Chris Silverwood will return home after day two of the second Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood will return home after day two of the second Test against New Zealand due to a family bereavement.

The 44-year-old, who was appointed last month, will be replaced for the final three days of the Test in Hamilton by assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood.

England are looking to avoid defeat in the two-Test series in New Zealand after being thrashed by an innings and 65 runs in the first encounter at Mount Maunganui.

