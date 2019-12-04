Threat of strike action in South Africa could affect England Test tour

South African players are meeting on Friday to discuss the possibility of taking strike action

The South African Cricketers' Association has threatened a strike by players ahead of England's arrival in the country for a four-Test tour.

The two nations are due to meet in the first of those games at Centurion from Boxing Day but the possibility of industrial action will be discussed on Friday.

Unrest at plans to restructure the local game, where expansion could also mean a reduction in earnings for players, is growing.

SACA chief executive Tony Irish is confident, however, that whatever happens will not impact on the England matches.

He said: "We still have to discuss the principle of it (industrial action), this is a very early stage of discussion and we will be very mindful of the importance of the international fixtures.

England are due to play the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Boxing Day

"It is unlikely those will be affected. We will be responsible around the international tours, because we know that those affect teams from outside of South Africa."

Irish said any strike action will be a last resort, but added the players have been left exasperated by a refusal to engage with them on a number of issues.

England will be looking to respond after suffering a 1-0 defeat in their two-match Test series against New Zealand

He added: "It is an exhaustion of all other means of trying to deal with issues. Agreements are breached, we raise concerns, we try to resolve issues, and the result from the other side (CSA) is just to carry on.

"At some stage you must decide whether you will accept that. It is about protecting the game and making sure it is healthy and sustainable going forward. That is critical for the players, whose livelihoods depend on it."