England in South Africa on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live!

Can captain Joe Root lead England to victory in South Africa after defeat in New Zealand?

England's winter continues with a three-format tour of South Africa - and you can watch every ball on Sky Sports Cricket!

It all begins on Boxing Day when Joe Root's side will look to bounce back from their 1-0 Test series defeat to New Zealand by toppling the Proteas on their own patch on day one of a four-Test series.

Three ODIs and three T20s follow the red-ball action, full listings for which you can find by clicking here.

England in South Africa fixtures

First Test, Supersport Park, Centurion: Thursday, December 26 to Monday, December 30. Day one coverage begins at 7am and at 7.30am on subsequent days

Second Test, Newlands, Cape Town: Friday, January 3 to Tuesday, January 7. Coverage begins at 8am.

Third Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth: Thursday, January 16 to Monday, January 20. Coverage begins at 7.30am.

Fourth Test, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: Friday, January 24 to Tuesday, January 28. Coverage begins at 7.30am.

Watch Ben Stokes score the second fastest double century in history on day two of the second Test against South Africa, back in 2016 Watch Ben Stokes score the second fastest double century in history on day two of the second Test against South Africa, back in 2016

ODI Series

First ODI, Newlands, Cape Town: Tuesday, February 4 from 10.30am.

Second ODI, Kingsmead, Durban: Friday, February 7 from 7.30am

Third ODI, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: Sunday, February 9 from 7.30am

Twenty20 Series

First Twenty20, Buffalo Park, East London: Wednesday, February 12 from 3.30pm

Second Twenty20, Kingsmead, Durban: Friday, February 14 from 3.30pm

Third Twenty20, Supersport Park, Centurion: Sunday, February 16 from 12pm

Watch a pick of the action from the third ODI between South Africa and England in 2016 Watch a pick of the action from the third ODI between South Africa and England in 2016

How to follow the action

Sky Sports Cricket: Watch every ball live on channel 404 in the company of our punditry team.

Sky Go: Stay with the live action online, on iPhone, iPad or selected Android smartphones with the Sky Go app.

Highlights: Catch regular highlight shows from all the international matches on the tour

Sky Sports for iPhone / Android / iPad and skysports.com: Do not miss our live over-by-over blogs - featuring in-play video clips - plus match reports, pundit analysis, player reaction, video highlights, interviews and podcasts.

Now TV: Don't miss out on the drama - watch Sky Sports without a contract by buying a NowTV pass for a day, week or month. The choice is yours!

Twitter: Follow @SkyCricket for score updates, build-up and reaction videos with our pundits.

Sky Q: The best of our video content showcased on our next generation box, which can record and store more than before and even save recordings to your devices to watch when you're out and about

Sky Q customers can also use the Sky Sports News app to get scorecards and video clips as well as catching up with highlights via the red button.

The Cricket Debate: Join Charles Colvile and guests for a look back at each day of every Test, featuring analysis and comment. The show is also available as a podcast.