Can New Zealand's 'golden generation' finally beat Australia?

New Zealand are second in the world Test rankings after an unbeaten run spanning seven consecutive series

The stats are damning.

New Zealand haven't beaten Australia in a Test series in 30 years. Six of the last seven Test series have been won by Australia. And of the last 28 Test matches played between the near-neighbours, New Zealand have won only one.

If you thought England had it bad against Australia in the 1990s, this is another level.

But, after beating England to secure a fifth successive home series victory, do New Zealand have their best chance in years to win 'across the ditch'?

At first glance the answer would have to be yes.

New Zealand have developed into a formidable team under the leadership of Kane Williamson.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson acknowledges the applause for his century against England in the second Test, in Hamilton

They have won eight of their last 10 Test series to move into second in the ICC Test rankings - three spots above Australia. They have two batsmen in the top 10 world rankings, one bowler in the top 10, and two all-rounders.

The batting line-up is so strong that former New Zealand fast bowler James Franklin says it is a "golden generation".

"From an age point of view, Ross Taylor is the lone ranger in the mid 30's. Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and a few of the others are in their late 20s, so are going through, or are about to come into, their prime," he said on Sky Sports.

"You'd hope if they stay fit they have four, five, six years of very good batting ahead of them. That might buy New Zealand a bit of time to discover that next crop of batsmen.

"At the moment this current group of batsmen is a golden generation for New Zealand."

Williamson is the undoubted standout batsman, but there is strength around him. At the top of the order, Tom Latham averages 43.62 over the last five years - the third-highest average among openers in that period to have played at least 10 matches.

Ross Taylor, whose century helped New Zealand frustrate England on the final day of the second Test, has been in good form and averages nearly 50 over the last three years.

Henry Nicholls didn't have the best series against England after being struck on the helmet by Jofra Archer in the first Test, but he has been a solid performer since his debut in 2016.

Then there's Colin de Grandhomme, the eighth best-ranked all-rounder in the world, and BJ Watling, arguably the best wicket-keeper batsman in the world.

3:01 Watch the best bits of New Zealand batsman BJ Watling's sublime double century against England in the first Test, at Bay Oval Watch the best bits of New Zealand batsman BJ Watling's sublime double century against England in the first Test, at Bay Oval

The one potential position of concern is the opening spot alongside Latham, which has been occupied by Jeet Raval. His position is under scrutiny after a run of 83 runs in his last nine innings at an average of 9.2 - not the form he would want ahead of facing Australia's strong pace attack.

But while Australia's fiery attack should be feared - at least on the evidence of their crushing win over an overmatched Pakistan - New Zealand have weapons of their own.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult remain a potent combination, their respective career wicket hauls of 258 and 255 adding a dose of extra intrigue to their own good-natured banter about who leads the attack.

Boult may not get the chance to stake his claim this week as he continues to recover from the side strain he sustained in the recent series against England - but his record of 22 wickets in his last six Tests against Australia and 16 wickets in pink-ball Tests at 12.5 apiece means that New Zealand will give him every chance to play before making their decision.

His absence would clear the way for Lockie Ferguson to make his Test debut after impressing in the shorter formats, and his extra pace could prove an admirable foil for Neil Wagner's variety.

Wagner claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in seven innings earlier this month against England, meaning his 47 Test victims have cost just 12.42 runs apiece.

"Wagner has come through unbelievably over the last 18 months," said Franklin. "The point of difference he offers to the captain in comparison to Southee and Boult is beautiful.

"He's not rapid but he does intimidate with his variations and in the way that he attacks the middle of the pitch asking questions of the batsmen's courage."

0:16 Neil Wagner pinned Stuart Broad lbw to complete a five-for and seal an innings win for New Zealand in the first Test Neil Wagner pinned Stuart Broad lbw to complete a five-for and seal an innings win for New Zealand in the first Test

Australia should have that attribute in spade after steamrollering Pakistan with opener David Warner to the fore - the left-hander finishing the series with an average of 489.

The home side are, unsurprisingly, likely to be unchanged for their third Test in a row and - with temperatures expected to hit 40 degrees in Perth - will aim to hit their visitors, who go into the Test without a warm-up game, cold.

The floodlit stage is set.