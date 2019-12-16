England spinner Laura Marsh retires from international cricket aged 33

Laura Marsh took 217 wickets for England in international cricket over her 13-year career

England spinner Laura Marsh has announced her international retirement after a 13-year career that saw her win three World Cups.

Marsh, 33, made her debut in 2006 as a seamer before switching to spin. She took 217 international wickets across her career, finishing up as the most successful spinner in the history of English women's cricket - and England's third-highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals.

Marsh took 16 wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker in England's 2009 ICC Women's World Cup win, she was also part of their World T20 winning side that year and was triumphant on the world stage once more as England won the World Cup again in 2017, on home soil at a packed-out Lord's.

Managing director of women's cricket for the ECB, Clare Connor, said: "Laura has been a fantastic servant to English cricket and we're so grateful for everything she has contributed over a career spanning 13 years.

"Her record ranks amongst the very best bowlers in the history of our game but the stats are only one part of her impact.

"She'll be remembered by those who have played with her and worked with her for her kindness, her loyalty and her relentless desire to improve. Laura was softly spoken but fiercely determined to play her part for the team.

"Not many cricketers in the world have won three World Cups, and these are wonderful memories that Laura takes into retirement with her. She's been the complete team player and a role model for England women's cricket and she will be missed."