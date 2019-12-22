England will trust Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach over fitness, says Joe Root

2:54 Joe Root said the England bowlers hit by illness must be truthful about their fitness ahead of the first Test against South Africa. Joe Root said the England bowlers hit by illness must be truthful about their fitness ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

Joe Root says England will trust their virus-hit bowlers to make "honest" calls over their fitness for the first South Africa Test at Centurion after missing both warm-up games.

Seamers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer and spinner Jack Leach have been quarantined from the rest of the squad but did take part in a net session in Benoni on Saturday afternoon while England tackled South Africa A.

All three players have yet to bowl in a match on tour, having also missed the two-day friendly against a South Africa Invitational XI, and are therefore doubts to make the opening Test against the Proteas, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am on Boxing Day.

"They are definitely improving. It has been quite frustrating, especially for those guys, and it's not ideal preparation but these things happen and we are trying to manage it as best we can," said captain Root.

"They have been back in training, trying to find their straps a little bit so hopefully that can continue to improve and they can be ready.

"We have to use the training days smartly, making sure we don't burn them out but give them plenty of overs and time to bring themselves up close to 100 per cent as possible. We will have to make a shrewd call quite late on.

"Stuart has communicated very honestly how he is feeling and has said 'if I'm not 100 per cent, I will tell you'."

"That's what you want - you don't want guys going into a Test match not able to get through it and ending up almost letting the other guys down and increasing their workload.

"It's a case of making an honesty call. It's a fine balance, with a bit of trust either way in making sure the right decision is made."

Leach was left out of the second Test in New Zealand - in a series England lost 1-0 - as Root opted for a five-pronged pace attack in Hamilton.

Batting coach Graham Thorpe expects the seamers to do the brunt of the work against South Africa and hopes the extra pace in the pitches can aid the tourists' attack.

"You are going to look at statistics and what has worked well on those grounds in the past and, as you can tell from New Zealand, we are trying to look at all options on all surfaces," said Thorpe.

"You have a certain period with the Kookaburra ball when you can attack and then if the pitch doesn't offer you as much then what is your point of difference as a seam bowler?

"With Ben Stokes it can be a lot of short-pitched bowling

"On South African surfaces you generally get a little bit more carry - and that is something Jimmy Anderson will benefit from."

Anderson is fit again after overcoming the calf injury that saw him limp out of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston in August and then miss the tour of New Zealand, with England's leading Test wicket-taker in line to play his 150th Test at Centurion.

"It's phenomenal," Thorpe said about Anderson's longevity.

"Jimmy was just coming into the side on my last tour in 2004 and he is still here 15 years later still performing.

"It's great to have him back as he is very skilful, keeps it very tight and creates opportunities."

