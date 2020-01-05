New Zealand batsman Leo Carter hits six sixes in an over in T20 match

Leo Carter is the seventh batsman in cricket history to hit six sixes in an over

Canterbury Kings' Leo Carter became the first New Zealander - and only the seventh batsman in cricket history - to hit six sixes in an over during Sunday's Super Smash game against Northern Knights.

The 25-year-old left-hander hammered spinner Anton Devcich for six consecutive maximums as his side triumphed by seven wickets at Christchurch.

He finished with an undefeated 70 from just 29 balls in the T20 clash at Hagley Oval, with the Kings securing victory with seven deliveries to spare.

"I basically just stepped across and swung as hard as I could," Carter told broadcaster Sky Sport.

"I'm not so sure I got many off the middle, but it was a pretty short boundary there, so they just carried over. I was pretty thankful for that."

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers, who clattered Glamorgan's Malcolm Nash for six sixes while playing for Nottinghamshire at Swansea in 1968, was the first player to achieve the feat.

He was followed into the history books by India's Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa, Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Englishman Ross Whiteley, who hit six sixes in a T20 Blast match for Worcestershire in 2017.