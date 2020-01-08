Ben Stokes, Alec Stewart and Nasser Hussain hope Test cricket remains five days

1:58 Alec Stewart says the thrilling Cape Town Test highlighted exactly why Test matches should remain five days Alec Stewart says the thrilling Cape Town Test highlighted exactly why Test matches should remain five days

Don't make it "easy cricket".

That was Ben Stokes' view on potential four-day Tests after a thrilling fifth day in Cape Town on which he inspired England to a series-levelling victory.

The ECB has said it "cautiously" supports the idea of four-day Test matches in order to ease player workload amid a "complex" cricketing schedule.

Four-day Test matches? What a load of nonsense. We won’t get these occasions. Even if this had been a draw, like when Graham Onions blocked it out [in 2012], it still would have been a great Test match. This is what we need. Nasser Hussain

But Stokes - who took the final three wickets at Newlands to wreck South Africa's hopes of a draw - says he hopes the format remains five days, a view also shared by former England captain Alec Stewart.

"It was an amazing game to be a part of. The fact it went all the way to the wire proves why Test cricket should always stay five days," said Stokes.

"It must be amazing as a spectator to be living through these emotions, but being a player on the field, going through the highs and lows of what Test cricket can do to you on a day-to-day basis, is just awesome.

Some people might think there is a place for it but you don't want to miss out on days like this, games like this. It is what makes Test cricket what it is - going right down to the wire and nearly a full house. Joe Root

"Test cricket is not made for four days, it's made for five. It's called Test cricket for a reason. They should change it to 'easy cricket' if they make it four days."

Speaking on the Cricket Debate, Stewart said: "In a week in which there has been talk about four-day Test cricket it showed why this game has to be played over five days.

"It was full up at the ground. People from England had paid good money to go there, you had South Africans there and everybody was talking about it. It has been a perfect advert and shut four-day cricket up.

I couldn’t be any more pro five-day Test cricket. Winning on day five in the last session, in the last few overs are the best wins ever. Graham Onions

"The beauty of Test cricket is that the game develops and is allowed to evolve. You are not having to fast track and accelerate.

"Just let it play at a good pace and you will have these games where everyone will say 'why do you want to ruin it?' It has worked pretty well for 100-plus years, so why do we want to change it now?"

Watch day one of the third Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Thursday, January 16.