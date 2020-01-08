James Anderson out of England's Test series vs South Africa with rib injury

James Anderson took nine wickets in the first two Tests in South Africa

James Anderson will miss the rest of England's Test series against South Africa after suffering a rib injury during the second Test in Cape Town.

Anderson felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the morning session on day five and was only able to bowl eight overs during the day at Newlands, as England completed a 189-run win to level the four-match series at 1-1.

The 37-year-old underwent an MRI scan on Wednesday morning, which confirmed the left rib issue. He will return to the UK in the next few days.

He will now miss the third Test in Port Elizabeth, which begins on January 16, as well as the final Test in Johannesburg.

Anderson only recently returned to international cricket for the first Test after five months out with a calf injury.

He claimed his 28th Test five-wicket haul in the Proteas' first innings at Newlands, taking his series total to nine wickets.

Jofra Archer could replace Anderson in the side as he is expected to recover from an elbow injury which ruled him out of the win in Cape Town.

England have Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Craig Overton as other seam options.

