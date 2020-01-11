Glenn Maxwell thriving in Big Bash after 'banishing demons'

Glenn Maxwell has been in impressive form for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has attributed his impressive form in the Big Bash League to the break he took to address his mental health issues.

Maxwell highlighted his struggle with mental health in October and spent much of the subsequent seven weeks with friends and family before quietly returning to action.

The Melbourne Stars captain smashed 83 not out off 45 balls to see his side home in their run chase against Melbourne Renegades, sealing the victory with his seventh six at the Marvel Stadium on Friday.

"I think I'm starting to see the benefits now, I've got no demons in my head," Maxwell told Cricket Australia's website.

"I've been able to get everything off my chest and been able to deal with things better.

"I'm still talking to people about managing different parts of my life and making sure I've still got that balance."

Maxwell is the second-highest run-scorer during this year's Big Bash, 20 runs behind team-mate Marcus Stoinis (331) and has scored 182 runs without being dismissed in his last three innings.

"It's nice to be a bit more relaxed when I'm batting," added Maxwell.

"I don't have anything going in the back of my mind, I don't have any of these other thoughts. It's been nice and calm out there."

Maxwell has been left out of the upcoming one-day series in India after an underwhelming 12 months of 50-overs cricket, including a poor World Cup in England.

Despite his current strong form, the 31-year-old doesn't believe it will be enough to secure his place back in the Australian one-day squad.

"This is T20 cricket. They're playing one-day cricket," he said.

"One-day cricket is completely different. They will probably write that my World Cup wasn't good enough. I'll just try to keep doing as well as I can for the Stars."