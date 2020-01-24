Mike Atherton's 185no: How England opener's marathon knock saved Johannesburg Test

We look back at Michael Atherton's marathon 185no against South Africa in 1995 We look back at Michael Atherton's marathon 185no against South Africa in 1995

"It's the one that you get remembered for." So says former England opener Michael Atherton of his defiant unbeaten 185 to save the Johannesburg Test in December 1995.

Here the Sky Sports pundit reflects on his marathon innings spanning 492 balls over 10 hours and 43 minutes.

Click on the video above to re-live the knock, compiled after England were set 479 to win just before lunch on day four with 165 overs remaining.

As well as Atherton, we hear from former South African bowler Allan Donald and Jack Russell, the former England wicketkeeper who stood defiant with the opener to help England salvage a famous draw.

Live coverage of the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England continues on Sky Sports Cricket and across Sky's digital platforms.