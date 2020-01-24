Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

S Africa

 
Delay
Badge

England

 

Further inspection at 12:45pm local time

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fourth Test in Johannesburg. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
24th - 28th Jan 2020
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
New Wanderers Stadium
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A Paleker