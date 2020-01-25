Ben Stokes fined after swearing at spectator in fourth Test

3:14 Former England captain Michael Atherton says players must not react to abuse from spectators after Ben Stokes was involved in an incident in Johannesburg Former England captain Michael Atherton says players must not react to abuse from spectators after Ben Stokes was involved in an incident in Johannesburg

Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his foul-mouthed response to a spectator during the opening day of England's fourth Test against South Africa.

The England all-rounder was caught by TV cameras using expletives in reaction to a comment from the crowd as he departed the field following his dismissal shortly before the close of play.

The 28-year-old issued a statement on Friday evening apologising for his reaction to the "repeated abuse from the crowd" after being caught in the slips on day one in Johannesburg.

Stokes' comments are a level one breach under article 2.3 of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct, relating to "use of an audible obscenity during an international match".

The one demerit point is Stokes' first since he was last punished in 2017, meaning he is three away from a possible suspension. Players who accrue four points within a 24-month period are banned for one Test or two ODIs.

An ICC statement read: "Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

Last week, South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada was banned for the fourth Test for his celebration after dismissing Joe Root.

Rabada was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point, his fourth overall in a two-year period, resulting in the one-Test ban.

2:42 The Cricket Debate panel discuss the reaction from Ben Stokes towards a spectator in South Africa after he was bowled out for 2 The Cricket Debate panel discuss the reaction from Ben Stokes towards a spectator in South Africa after he was bowled out for 2

In a statement released on Friday evening, Stokes said: "I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal.

"As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd.

"I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world.

1:49 Nasser Hussain has questioned why some supporters pay money to then abuse opposing players at sporting events Nasser Hussain has questioned why some supporters pay money to then abuse opposing players at sporting events

"Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win."

Ashley Giles, managing director of England Cricket, has called for extra security at the Wanderers Stadium following further incidents of abuse directed at the team.

He said: "It is disappointing that a member of the public has gone out of their way to abuse Ben as he was leaving the field. Ben is fully aware that he should not have reacted in the way that he did and apologises for his actions.

"In addition to this incident, members of our support staff were subjected to personal abuse during and after the day's play. We have requested to the venue to ensure that security and stewarding are enhanced for the remainder of the match so that players and staff members can go about their duties without provocation."

Sky Sports Cricket expert Mike Atherton said Stokes should have held his tongue.

"I don't condone any abuse - either supporters to players or players back (to supporters)," Atherton said. "You've got to hold your tongue.

"The players know the regulations. We can disagree with them. It's a grown-up game and you hear bad language from time-to-time.

"But the regulation is that if bad language is heard on the field of play from players then the match referees are going to step in."