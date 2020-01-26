South Africa's Vernon Philander fined for swearing at Jos Buttler

Vernon Philander has been handed a fine and demerit point after swearing at Jos Buttler in Johannesburg

Vernon Philander has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his send-off to Jos Buttler on day two of the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

The South Africa seamer - playing his final Test before joining Somerset as a Kolpak player - used inappropriate language after dismissing Buttler at Wanderers on Saturday.

Buttler had earned a fine and demerit point of his own after swearing at Philander during England's 189-run win in Cape Town in the second Test.

Philander's demerit point will prove irrelevant with the 34-year-old bowing out of Test cricket after this match having taken 224 wickets in 64 matches since debuting against Australia in 2011.

The paceman is currently battling a suspected hamstring injury and left the field after bowling 1.3 overs in England's second innings at Wanderers once South Africa had been skittled for 183.