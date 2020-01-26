South Africa's Vernon Philander fined for swearing at Jos Buttler
Last Updated: 26/01/20 11:43am
Vernon Philander has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his send-off to Jos Buttler on day two of the fourth Test in Johannesburg.
The South Africa seamer - playing his final Test before joining Somerset as a Kolpak player - used inappropriate language after dismissing Buttler at Wanderers on Saturday.
Buttler had earned a fine and demerit point of his own after swearing at Philander during England's 189-run win in Cape Town in the second Test.
Philander's demerit point will prove irrelevant with the 34-year-old bowing out of Test cricket after this match having taken 224 wickets in 64 matches since debuting against Australia in 2011.
The paceman is currently battling a suspected hamstring injury and left the field after bowling 1.3 overs in England's second innings at Wanderers once South Africa had been skittled for 183.