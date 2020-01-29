Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk sent home from Under-19 World Cup with monkey scratch

Jake Fraser-McGurk says he looks forward to returning to action shortly

Australia batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa after being scratched on the face by a monkey.

The 17-year-old was attacked during a team outing at a nature reserve after last week's victory over England in Kimberley and will now undergo treatment in Australia.

"We want to make sure that Jake doesn't have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident, so we have taken the best course of action," said Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager.

"This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place. We expect Jake will be available for selection shortly after he has completed the treatment."

Fraser-McGurk - who made his first-class debut for Victoria in November - played in Tuesday's defeat to India in the semi-finals but was run out for a duck without facing a ball.

Australia's defeat ended their hopes of a fourth title and a first since 2010 but they will still play two more placement matches in South Africa which will determine their ranking at the next Under-19 World Cup.

Speaking on his injury, Fraser-McGurk said: "I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure.

"That's a lesson learned. I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible.

"You never like to be leaving the boys with the tournament still in progress but I'm confident we have the team to get the job done in the final two matches."