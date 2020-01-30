Ben Stokes' father returns home after illness

Ben Stokes' father Ged is returning home after three operations and 37 days in hospital in South Africa.

The former rugby league player was taken in with a serious illness two days before Christmas - and was described as being in a critical condition before being stabilised.

Despite his concern for his father's condition, Stokes was named player of the series in England's 3-1 Test series win over South Africa.

He wrote on Instagram: "37 days in hospital, 3 surgery's and he's finally on his way home.

Ben Stokes produced a superb all-round display as England beat South Africa 3-1

"You are strong and you are stubborn which is why you are still with us.

"I am so proud to be your son."

Stokes scored 318 runs at an average of 45.42, took 10 wickets at 22 apiece and claimed 12 catches during the recently-completed series against the Proteas.