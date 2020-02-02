England have target on backs after World Cup win, says Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow says everyone will want to beat England in ODIs after their World Cup victory

Jonny Bairstow says world champions England have a target on their backs - but that the side has plenty of room for improvement.

England won the 50-over World Cup for the first time after beating New Zealand on boundary countback in a thriller at Lord's in July.

The team will play their first ODI since then when they begin a three-match series against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Live One-Day International Cricket Live on

"It's lovely (to call myself a world champion)," said one-day opener Bairstow, who scored a century in England's final warm-up game against a South Africa Invitation XI.

"At the same time, now you have got a title on your head that makes people want to beat you even more. It's part and parcel of where we are now.

"Everyone is going to come hard at us - South Africa to start with and then all the way through whoever we are playing against are going to want to beat us.

Bairstow scored 100 from 83 balls against a South Africa Invitation XI in Paarl

"We have to think about how we evolve as players to try to get into the best possible shape to move forward in this series, the next one and those going forward.

"I do [think we can improve]. The line-up we have is exciting. It is pinpointing areas you can evolve in different conditions.

"The next World Cup is in India so it will be different again to what we have played on previously. It might be just utilising how we play spin, rotating against different bowlers."

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been rested for the ODI series, with Tom Banton and Dawid Malan given a chance to stake their claim for regular inclusion.

Tuesday's game will mark Bairstow's first in Cape Town since he scored a maiden Test century at the ground - an unbeaten 150 - in January 2016.

"It is an amazing backdrop and it is an amazing place to play cricket," Bairstow said of Newlands, which is overlooked by Table Mountain.

"It is so scenic and hopefully there will be a decent crowd in and it will be another special day.

"It will be lovely. It will be great to play at Newlands in a one-day game. It is a special place to play any format."

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live from 10.30am on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket.