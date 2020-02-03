England seamer Tom Curran named in Big Bash Team of Tournament

Tom Curran took 22 wickets for Sydney Sixers at 19.40

England seamer Tom Curran has been named in the Big Bash Team of the Tournament after starring in Sydney Sixers' run to the final.

Curran picked up 22 wickets in 14 games, with a best of 4-22 against Adelaide Strikers, before linking up with England in South Africa.

The paceman, 24, left the Sixers ahead of their play-off with Melbourne Stars on Friday which the Sydney side won to earn a final against either Stars or city rivals Thunder in Sydney on Saturday.

Alex Hales' blistering form has failed to earn him a spot in the Big Bash Team of the Tournament

Curran's tally of wickets is only topped by Thunder's Daniel Sams (30), who has become the first bowler in BBL history to take 30 wickets in a season.

Sams is also in the BBL Team of the Tournament, which was selected by the eight coaches, including Strikers' Jason Gillespie and Brisbane Heat's Darren Lehmann.

Curran is one of three overseas imports selected, alongside Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (Strikers) and Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf (Stars).

Marcus Stoinis scored a Big Bash-record 147 not out for Melbourne Stars

England batsman Alex Hales missed out on a place, despite currently being the second-highest run-scorer, with 568 in 16 innings, including six fifties.

Only Stars' Marcus Stoinis has bested Hales' total with 612 in 15 innings, including the highest score in BBL history of 147 not out against Sixers.

BBL Team of the Tournament: Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars - captain), Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars), Josh Inglis (Perth Scorchers), Matthew Wade (Hobart Hurricanes), Jonathan Wells (Adelaide Strikers), Mitch Marsh (Perth Scorchers), Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers), Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers), Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder), Peter Siddle (Adelaide Strikers), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars)