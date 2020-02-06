Jofra Archer sidelined for Sri Lanka tour by elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and the 2020 Indian Premier League season with a stress fracture of the right elbow.

The 24-year-old has been struggling with the problem throughout the winter and missed the final three Tests of the recent series win in South Africa.

Be back soon ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/hmzDLY3l9A — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 6, 2020

Archer was withdrawn from the current One-Day International series against the South Africans but is now facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

An ECB statement on Thursday read: "Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK.

"The scans confirmed that Archer has suffered a low-grade stress fracture of the right elbow.

Jofra Archer has 30 Test wickets to his name already but has struggled with injuries this winter

"As a result of the injury, he has been ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season.

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team, with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign, starting in June against West Indies in a three-match Test series."