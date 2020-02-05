Chris Jordan eyes long-term England double act with Jofra Archer

Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer have only played one England match together so far

Chris Jordan hopes to form a long-term England double act with Jofra Archer - and is determined to boost that bid during the white-ball clashes in South Africa.

Jordan and his Sussex team-mate Archer have played only one game together for England, a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in May.

Archer is missing the limited-overs games against the Proteas - he was rested for the three ODIs but an elbow injury means he will now sit out the trio of T20 internationals as well.

Jordan, though, has a chance to push for regular inclusion in England's 50-over side, having already become a mainstay of their T20 team.

Jordan is an integral part of England's T20I squad

"It would be nice to play a lot more cricket for England with [Archer]," said Jordan. "I'm looking forward to it.

"It was a nice surprise [to be selected] but a welcome one and one that I will be embrace," Jordan added of his call-up for an ODI series which began in disappointing fashion for England as they lost the opener by seven wickets in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"From a personal point of view I have been putting in a lot of hard work, playing in various tournaments around the world, putting in some decent performances on the T20 front for England.

"It was just nice to be back out there in the ODI side after three-and-a-half years, but it's one thing being there, another coming out and performing."

Archer is currently nursing an elbow injury

Archer missed the final three Tests in South Africa with his elbow issue but Jordan says he remains in good spirits and desperate to play for England.

"I speak to him quite regularly. I would say he's a pretty laid-back character, as you all know by now. He's not sweating too much," said the 31-year-old.

"He's the sort of guy that wants to play every single game for England and show what he can do. It's frustrating for him but it is part and parcel of being a professional cricketer. I just wish him a speedy recovery."

On England's heavy defeat in Cape Town in their first ODI since winning the Cricket World Cup in July, Jordan said: "We're obviously very disappointed with the result. We didn't play anywhere near our best cricket.

The best of the action from the first ODI between South Africa and England at Newlands in Cape Town

"Normally when we're at our best we're on the front foot with bat, ball and in the field but we were slightly off the mark."

England will look to level the series in Durban on Friday and set up a decider in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"Two games ago this team was lifting the World Cup, so we're more than confident we can bounce back," added Jordan.

