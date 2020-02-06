England and South Africa to wear pink kits for breast cancer
By Reuters
Last Updated: 06/02/20 2:15pm
England will join South Africa in raising funds for breast cancer charities by wearing a limited edition pink kit in Sunday's third one-day international in Johannesburg.
It will be the ninth time South Africa have played in their traditional home 'Pink Day' match, but the first time their opponents have also pledged their support to the charitable initiative by sporting similar kits.
Funds raised from the ODI will go towards the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.
"We've been proud to supply South Africa with pink jerseys for the past four years and to have both teams stepping out in special jerseys for the first time will be a special moment," kit supplier New Balance's head of cricket Liam Burns said.
Fans will be also able to purchase the limited edition England kits from the England and Wales Cricket Board store, where it will be available from Friday.
South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI in Cape Town by seven wickets on Tuesday. The second ODI is on Friday in Durban.
