Dale Steyn not thinking about retirement: 'I love playing cricket'

Dale Steyn says he is not thinking about retirement

Dale Steyn says he is not thinking about retirement as he aims to play a major role in South Africa's bid for a first T20 World Cup crown.

The 36-year-old quit Test matches in 2019 but says that was only so he could play for as long as possible in white-ball cricket and is in the Proteas' squad for the three-game T20I series against England.

Steyn, who took 439 wickets in 93 Tests, said: "The workload with Test cricket was too much as I want to extend my career for as long as I can. I love playing cricket.

Live International T20 Cricket Live on

"I wake up every morning and I can't see myself doing anything else. The desire is still there to play at the highest level, to get batters out and outsmart them. Once I have decided I don't want that I will walk away.

"I want to keep experimenting and trying to change my game. If I'm only going to play one more match, I want to take a wicket with every ball, not try and defend a boundary."

Steyn insists he will have somewhat of a mentor role going forward, starting with the series opener against England in East London on Wednesday, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30pm.

The quick insists that the results against Eoin Morgan's men are secondary to player development with the main focus the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

Steyn is in South Africa's squad for the T20I series against England

South Africa won the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998 but have yet to make it past the semi-finals of either the 50-over or 20-over World Cups.

"This is a young group of players and my role is to orchestrate the bowling attack a little bit. I want to stand at mid-off and say to the bowler, 'what are you thinking?' and hopefully they can learn and get better," added Steyn.

"You want to win every game, obviously, but right now it is more about learning. If we win the World Cup, nobody is going to care if we lost to England in February."

Watch the first T20I between South Africa and England, at Buffalo Park in East London, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30pm on Wednesday.