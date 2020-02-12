The Hundred tickets go on priority sale with early-bird window running to February 28

0:44 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020. Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020.

Tickets for The Hundred have gone on priority sale with a family of four able to attend games from just £26.

The early-bird price window, which is open from February 12-28, gives fans who have registered at www.thehundred.com/signup an opportunity to secure tickets for the ECB's new, 100-ball, eight-team competition which runs in July and August 2020 and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Most adult tickets are £30 or less, while under-16s can attend any match for £5 and children aged five or under will be given free entry for the month-long tournament which aims to grow the game and bring in a new generation of cricket fans.

The first 100 families that buy tickets per team during the priority window will receive free t-shirts for under 16s, with a maximum of four t-shirts per family.

The men's and women's Hundred tournaments will run side by side with the world's biggest players representing Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, London Spirit or Birmingham Phoenix, eight new city-based teams.

England star Ben Stokes has joined the Northern Superchargers for The Hundred

England star Ben Stokes, who will play for Superchargers, said: "The Hundred is shaping up to be the family event of the summer and I can't wait to get going with the Superchargers in front of the crowds and my own family. Some of the best players in the world will be taking part.

"All eight teams will be aiming to become the first champions of The Hundred, which means we're in for amazing cricket entertainment, and we want you all to be a part of it."

England Women player Katherine Brunt said: "We can't wait for The Hundred. The scale of it and the chance for us to bring in new fans - as well as put on a show for people who already love cricket - is really exciting.

"I know my nieces and nephews will be coming along to watch and support, and I'd love them to leave each game desperate to give cricket a go and that's the most important thing."

For the latest news and priority access to tickets visit thehundred.com and follow us on Instagram @thehundred, while for terms and conditions of the t-shirt giveaway visit: https://www.thehundred.com/news/1367527/