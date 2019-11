The Hundred fixtures: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire starts men's tournament

England's Jason Roy and Sam Curran will play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred

The men's tournament in The Hundred will begin with a match between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Kia Oval on Friday, July 17.

The Hundred - the ECB's new 100-ball competition - will see eight teams competing against each other across seven cities between July 17 and August 15, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Invincibles and Fire get the competition started, before Birmingham Phoenix play London Spirit at Edgbaston and Manchester Originals welcome Northern Superchargers to Old Trafford on Saturday, July 18.

0:44 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020

Southern Brave begin their campaign against Welsh Fire in Cardiff on Sunday, July 19, the same day Trent Rockets host Phoenix at Trent Bridge.

Men's finals day will take place on Saturday, August 15, with women's finals day on Friday, August 14.

The women's tournament opens up with Manchester Originals facing Birmingham Phoenix at Blackfinch New Road in Worcester on July 22.

Men's Hundred fixtures:

July 17: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire (The Oval)

July 18: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit (Edgbaston)

July 18: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (Old Trafford)

July 19: Welsh Fire vs South Brave (Cardiff)

July 19: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge)

July 20: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles (Headingley)

July 21: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets (Lord's)

July 22: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals (Ageas Bowl)

July 23: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers (Lord's)

July 24: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (Edgbaston)

July 25: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals (The Oval)

July 25: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge)

July 26: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl)

July 26: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix (Headingley)

July 27: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets (Old Trafford)

July 28: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix (Cardiff)

July 29: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (The Oval)

July 30: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave (Headingley)

July 31: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit (Old Trafford)

August 1: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers (Cardiff)

August 2: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles (Trent Bridge)

August 3: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals (Edgbaston)

August 4: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)

August 5: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (Headingley)

August 6: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (Lord's)

August 7: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl)

August 8: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (Edgbaston)

August 9: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit (Cardiff)

August 10: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge)

August 11: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix (The Oval)

August 12: London Spirit vs Southern Brave (Lord's)

August 13: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire (Old Trafford)

August 15: FINALS DAY

Heather Knight, pictured here batting, will play for London Spirit in the women's competition

Women's Hundred fixtures:

July 22: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals (Blackfinch New Road)

July 23: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers (Lord's)

July 24: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (Edgbaston)

July 24: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (Sedbergh School)

July 25: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge)

July 26: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles (South Northumberland CC)

July 26: London Spirit vs Southern Brave (Chelmsford)

July 27: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets (Old Trafford)

July 28: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix (Cardiff)

July 29: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (The Oval)

July 30: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers (Bristol)

July 30: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (Leicester)

July 31: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit (Old Trafford)

July 31: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles (Hove)

August 1: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers (Derby)

August 2: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (Taunton)

August 2: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix (Beckenham)

August 4: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)

August 5: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (Headingley)

August 6: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire (Northampton)

August 7: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles (Derby)

August 8: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals (Bristol)

August 9: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit (Blackfinch New Road)

August 9: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave (York)

August 11: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets (Chelmsford)

August 11: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix (York)

August 12: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire (Beckenham)

August 12: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals (Hove)

August 15: FINALS DAY

Watch The Hundred, live on Sky Sports from July 2020.