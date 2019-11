County Championship fixtures: Essex start title defence against Yorkshire

Simon Harmer helped Essex to the County Championship title in 2019

Essex will start the defence of their Specsavers County Championship title at home to Yorkshire on April 19.

The Chelmsford side who won the four-day crown for the second time in three seasons in 2019 after beating Somerset in a title decider at Taunton.

The Championship season begins a week earlier, on Easter Sunday, with fixtures including Somerset hosting Warwickshire and Yorkshire welcoming newly-promoted Gloucestershire to Headingley.

The opening 12 rounds of the Championship season will be played on at least one weekend day.

The campaign concludes from Tuesday, September 22, when Essex will face Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Vitality Blast

Essex won the Championship and Vitality Blast double last term

Essex also won the 20-over competition last year after seeing off Worcestershire in the final and will begin their Blast defence at home to Glamorgan on Friday, May 29.

The Blast - which will feature more Thursday and Friday night and weekend matches - begins a day earlier with a London derby between Surrey and Middlesex at the Kia Oval and a clash between Sussex and Kent at Hove.

Finals Day will be staged on Saturday, September 5 at Edgbaston.

Royal London One-Day Cup

Tom Banton played his part in Somerset's 2019 Royal London One-Day Cup triumph

Somerset defeated Hampshire in the 2019 Royal London One-Day Cup final and will begin their bid for back-to-back 50-over trophies against Warwickshire on Monday, July 20.

The tournament begins a day earlier with fixtures including Hampshire against Worcestershire, Surrey versus Northamptonshire and Yorkshire facing Nottinghamshire.

The One-Day Cup - which will run at the same time as The Hundred - will hold its final at Trent Bridge on Saturday, September 19.

Selected county fixtures:

SPECSAVERS COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP (complete fixtures)

Opening round (Sunday, April 12)

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire (Division One)

Lancashire vs Kent (Division One)

Somerset vs Warwickshire (Division One)

Middlesex vs Worcestershire (Division Two)

Sussex vs Durham (Division Two)

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire (Division Two)

April 19

Essex vs Yorkshire (Division One)

Hampshire vs Kent (Division One)

Warwickshire vs Northants (Division One)

Surrey vs Somerset (Division One)

Gloucs vs Lancashire (Division One)

Derbyshire vs Leics (Division Two)

Glamorgan vs Middlesex (Division Two)

Durham vs Notts (Division Two)

April 25

Yorkshire vs Surrey (Division One)

Warks vs Lancashire (Division One)

Kent vs Gloucs (Division One)

Somerset vs Hampshire (Division One)

Northants vs Essex (Division One)

Worcs vs Sussex (Division Two)

Middlesex vs Derbyshire (Division Two)

Leics vs Glamorgan (Division Two)

May 1

Hampshire vs Yorkshire (Division One)

Lancashire vs Essex (Division One)

Surrey vs Warks (Division One)

Gloucs vs Somerset (Division One)

Nothants vs Kent (Divison One)

Durham vs Middlesex (Division Two)

Glamorgan vs Worcs (Division Two)

Sussex vs Leics (Division Two)

Notts vs Derbyshire (Division Two)

May 8

Kent vs Surrey (Division One)

Warwickshire vs Hampshire (Division One)

Essex vs Gloucestershire (Division One)

Somerset vs Northamptonshire (Division One)

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire (Division Two)

Sussex vs Glamorgan (Division Two)

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire (Division Two)

Derbyshire vs Durham (Division Two)

May 15

Yorkshire vs Kent (Division One)

Lancashire vs Somerset (Division One)

Surrey vs Northants (Division One)

Essex vs Hampshire (Division One)

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire (Division Two)

Leicestershire vs Durham (Division Two)

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex (Division Two)

Worcestershire vs Middlesex (Division Two)

May 22

Hampshire vs Lancashire (Division One)

Warwickshire vs Somerset (Division One)

Gloucestershire Surrey (Division One)

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire (Division One)

Kent vs Essex (Division One)

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire (Division Two)

Durham vs Glamorgan (Division Two)

Middlesex vs Leicestershire (Division Two)

Derbyshire vs Sussex (Division Two)

June 14

Hampshire vs Warwickshire (Division One)

Yorkshire vs Lancashire (Division One)

Surrey vs Kent (Division One)

Essex vs Northamptonshire (Division One)

Somerset vs Gloucestershire (Division One)

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire (Division Two)

Durham vs Leicestershire (Division Two)

Sussex vs Middlesex (Division Two)

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan (Division Two) - starts on June 15

June 28

Yorkshire vs Essex (Division One)

Lancashire vs Warwickshire (Division One)

Northamptonshire vs Surrey (Division One)

Kent vs Somerset (Division One)

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire (Division One) - starts on June 29

Glamorgan vs Durham (Division Two)

Sussex vs Derbyshire (Division Two)

Leicestershire vs Middlesex (Division Two)

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire (Division Two)

July 5

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire (Division One)

Warwickshire vs Kent (Division One)

Surrey vs Hampshire (Division One)

Essex vs Somerset (Division One)

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire (Division One)

Worcestershire vs Durham (Division Two)

Middlesex vs Glamorgan (Division Two)

Leicestershire vs Sussex (Division Two)

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire (Division Two)

August 23

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire (Division One)

Kent vs Northamptonshire (Division One)

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire (Division One)

Lancashire vs Surrey (Division One)

Somerset vs Essex (Division One)

Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire (Division Two)

Durham vs Derbyshire (Division Two)

Sussex vs Worcestershire (Division Two)

August 29

Somerset vs Yorkshire (Division One)

Essex vs Lancashire (Division One)

Kent vs Hampshire (Division One)

Warwickshire vs Surrey (Division One)

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire (Division One) - starts on August 30



Worcestershire vs Leicestershire (Division Two)

Durham vs Sussex (Division Two)

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan (Division Two)

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex (Division Two)

September 8

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire (Division One)

Lancashire vs Yorkshire (Division One)

Surrey vs Essex (Division One)

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire (Division One)

Middlesex vs Durham (Division Two)

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire (Division Two)

Glamorgan vs Sussex (Division Two)

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire (Division Two)

September 14

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire (Division One)

Essex vs Kent (Division One)

Somerset vs Surrey (Division One)

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire (Division One)

Yorkshire vs Hampshire (Division One)

Durham vs Worcestershire (Division Two)

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire (Division Two)

Sussex Nottinghamshire (Division Two)

Derbyshire Middlesex (Division Two)

Final round (Tuesday, September 22)

Hampshire vs Somerset (Division One)

Kent vs Lancashire (Division One)

Warwickshire vs Essex (Division One)

Surrey vs Yorkshire (Division One)

Gloucestershire vs Northants (Division One)

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan (Division Two)

Middlesex vs Sussex (Division Two)

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire (Division Two)

Nottinghamshire vs Durham (Division Two)

VITALITY BLAST

Opening day (Thursday, May 28)

Final round of group fixtures (Sunday, July 12)

Quarter-finals (Tuesday, August 18-Friday, August 21)

Quarter-final 1 - Tuesday, August 18

Quarter-final 2 - Wednesday, August 19

Quarter-final 3 - Thursday, August 20

Quarter-final 4 - Friday, August 21

Finals Day (Saturday, September 5)

ROYAL LONDON ONE-DAY CUP

Opening games (Sunday, July 19)

Quarter-finals (Thursday, August 13)

Semi-finals (Sunday, August 16)

Final (Saturday, September 19)