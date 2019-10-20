The Hundred: How the 15-man squads shape up after draft
Check out the 15-man squads for The Hundred following Sunday night's player draft.
Andre Russell (Southern Brave), Rashid Khan (Trent Rockets), Steve Smith (Welsh Fire), Sandeep Lamichhane (Oval Invincibles) and Kane Williamson (Birmingham Phoenix) were among the star overseas players picked - but Chris Gayle, Kagiso Rabada and Lasith Malinga missed out...
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
England Test player: Chris Woakes
Local icons: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire, £125k), Pat Brown (Worcestershire, £60k)
Overseas players: Kane Williamson (New Zealand, £100k), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan, £60k), Adam Zampa (Australia, £40k)
Rest of squad: Liam Livingstone (Lancashire, £125k), Ravi Bopara (Sussex, £100k), Benny Howell (Gloucestershire, £75k), Tom Helm (Middlesex, £75k), Adam Hose (Warwickshire, £50k), Cameron Delport (Essex, £50k), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire, £40k), Riki Wessels (Worcestershire, £30k), Chris Cooke (Glamorgan, £30k)
LONDON SPIRIT
England Test player: Rory Burns
Local icons: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, £125k), Dan Lawrence (Essex, £60k)
Overseas players: Glenn Maxwell (Australia, £125k), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan, £100k), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan, £100k)
Rest of squad: Mark Wood (Durham, £75k), Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset, £75k), Joe Denly (Kent, £60k), Mason Crane (Hampshire, £50k), Kyle Abbott (Hampshire, £50k), Adam Rossington (Northamptonshire, £40k), Zak Crawley (Kent, £40k), Jade Dernbach (Surrey, £30k), Luis Reece (Derbyshire, £30k)
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS
England Test player: Jos Buttler
Local icons: Matt Parkinson (Lancashire, £75k), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire, £75k)
Overseas players: Imran Tahir (South Africa, £125k), Dan Christian (Australia, £60k), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, £50k)
Rest of squad: Dane Vilas (Lancashire, £125k), Phil Salt (Sussex, £100k), Tom Abell (Somerset, £100k), Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire, £60k), Wayne Parnell (Worcestershire, £50k), Joe Clarke (Nottinghamshire, £40k), Marchant de Lange (Glamorgan, £40k), Ed Pollock (Warwickshire, £30k), Eddie Byrom (Somerset, £30k)
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS
England Test player: Ben Stokes
Local icons: Adil Rashid (Yorkshire, £100k), David Willey (Yorkshire, 75k)
Overseas players: Aaron Finch (Australia, £125k), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan, £125k), Chris Lynn (Australia, £100k)
Rest of squad: Adam Lyth (Yorkshire, £75k) Richard Gleeson (Lancashire, £60k), Ben Foakes (Surrey, £60k), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire, £50k), David Wiese (Sussex, £50k), Nathan Rimmington (Durham, £40k), Brydon Carse (Durham, £40k), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire, £30k), John Simpson (Middlesex, £30k)
OVAL INVINCIBLES
England Test player: Sam Curran
Local icons: Jason Roy (Surrey, £125k), Tom Curran (Surrey, £75k)
Overseas players: Sunil Narine (West Indies, £125k), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal, £100k), Fabian Allen (West Indies, £50k)
Rest of squad: Sam Billings (Kent, £100k), Rilee Rossouw (Hampshire, £75k), Reece Topley (unattached, £60k), Hardus Viljoen (Kent, £60k), Alex Blake (Kent, £50k), Chris Wood (Hampshire, £40k), Will Jacks (Surrey, £40k), Nathan Sowter (Middlesex, £30k), Laurie Evans (Sussex, £30k)
SOUTHERN BRAVE
England Test player: Jofra Archer
Local icons: James Vince (Hampshire, £100k), Chris Jordan (Sussex, £75k)
Overseas players: Andre Russell (West Indies, £125k), David Warner (Australia, £125k), Shadab Khan (Pakistan, £75k)
Rest of squad: Liam Dawson (Hampshire, £100k), Tymal Mills (Sussex, £60k), Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire, £60k), Delray Rawlins (Sussex, £50k), Ollie Pope (Surrey, £50k), George Garton (Sussex, 40k), Alex Davies (Lancashire, £40k), Max Waller (Somerset, £30k), Craig Overton (Somerset, £30k)
TRENT ROCKETS
England Test player: Joe Root
Local icons: Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire, £100k), Harry Gurney (Nottinghamshire, £75k)
Overseas players: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, £125k), D'Arcy Short (Australia, £125k), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia, £75k)
Rest of squad: Lewis Gregory, Somerset (£100k), Steven Mullaney (Nottinghamshire, £60k), Matthew Carter (Nottinghamshire, £60k), Luke Wood (Nottinghamshire, £50k), Tom Moores (Nottinghamshire, £50k), Dawid Malan (Middlesex, 40k), Ben Cox (Worcestershire, £40k), Luke Fletcher (Nottinghamshire, £30k), Luke Wright (Sussex, £30k)
WELSH FIRE
England Test player: Jonny Bairstow
Local icons: Tom Banton (Somerset, £100k), Colin Ingram (Glamorgan, £100k)
Overseas players: Steve Smith (Australia, £125k), Mitchell Starc (Australia, £125k), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan, £60k)
Rest of squad: Ravi Rampaul (Derbyshire, £75k), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire, £75k), Simon Harmer (Essex, £60k), Liam Plunkett (Surrey, £50k), Ryan ten Doeschate (Essex, £50k), David Payne (Gloucestershire, £40k), Ryan Higgins (Gloucestershire, £40k), Danny Briggs (Sussex, £30k), Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire, £30k)
