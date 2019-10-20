Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

The Hundred: How the 15-man squads shape up after draft

Last Updated: 20/10/19 10:07pm

Andre Russell was selected by Southern Brave in The Hundred draft
Andre Russell was selected by Southern Brave in The Hundred draft

Check out the 15-man squads for The Hundred following Sunday night's player draft.

Andre Russell (Southern Brave), Rashid Khan (Trent Rockets), Steve Smith (Welsh Fire), Sandeep Lamichhane (Oval Invincibles) and Kane Williamson (Birmingham Phoenix) were among the star overseas players picked - but Chris Gayle, Kagiso Rabada and Lasith Malinga missed out...

The Hundred squads were rounded out with 96 players drafted at Sky Studios
The Hundred squads were rounded out with 96 players drafted at Sky Studios

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

England Test player: Chris Woakes

Local icons: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire, £125k), Pat Brown (Worcestershire, £60k)

Overseas players: Kane Williamson (New Zealand, £100k), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan, £60k), Adam Zampa (Australia, £40k)

Rest of squad: Liam Livingstone (Lancashire, £125k), Ravi Bopara (Sussex, £100k), Benny Howell (Gloucestershire, £75k), Tom Helm (Middlesex, £75k), Adam Hose (Warwickshire, £50k), Cameron Delport (Essex, £50k), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire, £40k), Riki Wessels (Worcestershire, £30k), Chris Cooke (Glamorgan, £30k)

LONDON SPIRIT

England Test player: Rory Burns

Local icons: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, £125k), Dan Lawrence (Essex, £60k)

Overseas players: Glenn Maxwell (Australia, £125k), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan, £100k), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan, £100k)

Rest of squad: Mark Wood (Durham, £75k), Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset, £75k), Joe Denly (Kent, £60k), Mason Crane (Hampshire, £50k), Kyle Abbott (Hampshire, £50k), Adam Rossington (Northamptonshire, £40k), Zak Crawley (Kent, £40k), Jade Dernbach (Surrey, £30k), Luis Reece (Derbyshire, £30k)
0:44
Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020
Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

England Test player: Jos Buttler

Local icons: Matt Parkinson (Lancashire, £75k), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire, £75k)

Overseas players: Imran Tahir (South Africa, £125k), Dan Christian (Australia, £60k), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, £50k)

Rest of squad: Dane Vilas (Lancashire, £125k), Phil Salt (Sussex, £100k), Tom Abell (Somerset, £100k), Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire, £60k), Wayne Parnell (Worcestershire, £50k), Joe Clarke (Nottinghamshire, £40k), Marchant de Lange (Glamorgan, £40k), Ed Pollock (Warwickshire, £30k), Eddie Byrom (Somerset, £30k)

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

England Test player: Ben Stokes

Local icons: Adil Rashid (Yorkshire, £100k), David Willey (Yorkshire, 75k)

Overseas players: Aaron Finch (Australia, £125k), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan, £125k), Chris Lynn (Australia, £100k)

Rest of squad: Adam Lyth (Yorkshire, £75k) Richard Gleeson (Lancashire, £60k), Ben Foakes (Surrey, £60k), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire, £50k), David Wiese (Sussex, £50k), Nathan Rimmington (Durham, £40k), Brydon Carse (Durham, £40k), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire, £30k), John Simpson (Middlesex, £30k)

Sign up to The Hundred!

Be the first to hear about tickets, offers, competitions and all the latest news for The Hundred.

OVAL INVINCIBLES

England Test player: Sam Curran

Local icons: Jason Roy (Surrey, £125k), Tom Curran (Surrey, £75k)

Overseas players: Sunil Narine (West Indies, £125k), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal, £100k), Fabian Allen (West Indies, £50k)

Rest of squad: Sam Billings (Kent, £100k), Rilee Rossouw (Hampshire, £75k), Reece Topley (unattached, £60k), Hardus Viljoen (Kent, £60k), Alex Blake (Kent, £50k), Chris Wood (Hampshire, £40k), Will Jacks (Surrey, £40k), Nathan Sowter (Middlesex, £30k), Laurie Evans (Sussex, £30k)

SOUTHERN BRAVE

England Test player: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer will also play for a star-studded Southern Brave side in The Hundred
Jofra Archer will also play for a star-studded Southern Brave side in The Hundred

Local icons: James Vince (Hampshire, £100k), Chris Jordan (Sussex, £75k)

Overseas players: Andre Russell (West Indies, £125k), David Warner (Australia, £125k), Shadab Khan (Pakistan, £75k)

Rest of squad: Liam Dawson (Hampshire, £100k), Tymal Mills (Sussex, £60k), Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire, £60k), Delray Rawlins (Sussex, £50k), Ollie Pope (Surrey, £50k), George Garton (Sussex, 40k), Alex Davies (Lancashire, £40k), Max Waller (Somerset, £30k), Craig Overton (Somerset, £30k)
3:00
Joe Root took on Archer from 10 yards at The Hundred launch event in London in October
Joe Root took on Archer from 10 yards at The Hundred launch event in London in October

TRENT ROCKETS

England Test player: Joe Root

Local icons: Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire, £100k), Harry Gurney (Nottinghamshire, £75k)

Overseas players: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, £125k), D'Arcy Short (Australia, £125k), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia, £75k)

Rest of squad: Lewis Gregory, Somerset (£100k), Steven Mullaney (Nottinghamshire, £60k), Matthew Carter (Nottinghamshire, £60k), Luke Wood (Nottinghamshire, £50k), Tom Moores (Nottinghamshire, £50k), Dawid Malan (Middlesex, 40k), Ben Cox (Worcestershire, £40k), Luke Fletcher (Nottinghamshire, £30k), Luke Wright (Sussex, £30k)

WELSH FIRE

England Test player: Jonny Bairstow

Local icons: Tom Banton (Somerset, £100k), Colin Ingram (Glamorgan, £100k)

Overseas players: Steve Smith (Australia, £125k), Mitchell Starc (Australia, £125k), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan, £60k)

Also See:

Rest of squad: Ravi Rampaul (Derbyshire, £75k), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire, £75k), Simon Harmer (Essex, £60k), Liam Plunkett (Surrey, £50k), Ryan ten Doeschate (Essex, £50k), David Payne (Gloucestershire, £40k), Ryan Higgins (Gloucestershire, £40k), Danny Briggs (Sussex, £30k), Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire, £30k)

Watch The Hundred, live on Sky Sports from July 2020.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK