The Hundred: Rashid Khan picked first by Trent Rockets in draft

0:28 Watch the first pick of the The Hundred Draft! Watch the first pick of the The Hundred Draft!

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan made history by becoming the first player picked in the inaugural draft for next year's new competition The Hundred.

The spinner, who had a reserve price of £100k, was selected in the top-tier bracket of £125k by Trent Rockets coach Stephen Fleming.

But West Indies legend Chris Gayle and Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga will play no part in the tournament, which begins in July 2020, after failing to be picked in the first two rounds of selections.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG HERE

Khan will team up with England Test skipper Joe Root, Alex Hales, Harry Gurney and Australian D'Arcy Short at the Nottinghamshire-based outfit.

Southern Brave, second to pick in the draft, selected West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell - who earlier this year was named as the MVP in the IPL - and Australian David Warner.

Fellow opener Aaron Finch went third to Northern Superchargers where he will play alongside England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

There is an Anglo-Aussie tie-up at Welsh Fire too, where left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc will team up with Jonny Bairstow.

West Indies spinner and potential top-order blaster Sunil Narine will ply his trade with Oval Invincibles, while Manchester Originals also went for a spinner in the shape of Pakistan's Imran Tahir even though the 40-year-old had a reserve price of £60k.

0:44 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020 Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, one of London Spirit's icon players, will team up with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Birmingham Phoenix, who had the last pick in the opening exchange, opted for Lancashire's Liam Livingstone, who had a reserve price of £60k but will now earn £125k across the five-week competition.

Watch 'The Hundred Draft - Live' on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One now. It is also available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.

Watch The Hundred, live on Sky Sports from July 2020.