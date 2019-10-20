The Hundred Draft: How Twitter reacted to all the big moves

The Hundred Draft is complete with 96 players earning deals, Luke Wright becoming Mr Irrelevant and Chris Gayle left without a franchise.

The great and good of cricket gathered at Sky Studios on Sunday night for the inaugural Hundred Draft, with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan selected as No 1 pick by Trent Rockets head coach Stephen Fleming.

Sussex's Wright - who has scored more runs in English T20 cricket than any other player - also joined the Rockets but was the final player to be picked, the 'Mr Irrelevant' position as it is known in the NFL.

However, Gayle was even more irrelevant with none of the eight franchises willing to meet his reserve price of £125k, despite the 40-year-old Jamaican having had a stellar T20 career.

Here was how Twitter reacted to the draft...

Jofra Archer, David Warner and Andre Russell will join forces for the Southern Brave in The Hundred.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/hjCkApLEHW — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 20, 2019

Are we happy so far Trent Rockets fans? Darcy Short will hit a lot of boundaries at Trent Bridge!! Delighted to welcome him to Nottingham!#TheHundredDraft #TrentRockets 🚀 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) October 20, 2019

Cannot believe @henrygayle wasn’t guaranteed a spot in the 100 ... He is box Office .. Kids love him .. people love watching him .. He should have been involved imo .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 20, 2019

Well at least I don’t have to bowl at @ravibopara in #TheHundred 🤣🤣 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) October 20, 2019

Sussex legend Ravi Bopara celebrates an extra £100,000 in his back pocket with a cup of tea. Mint. — Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) October 20, 2019

Brilliant night at the Hundred Ball Draft. Great to be playing alongside Steve Smith & Mitchell Starc. @stevesmith49 🔥🏏 #TheHundredDraft #WelshFire pic.twitter.com/kbkEvR3q8T — Tom Banton (@TomBanton18) October 20, 2019

Trent Rockets = Notts Outlaws #TheHundred — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) October 20, 2019

