The Hundred Draft: How Twitter reacted to all the big moves

Last Updated: 20/10/19 10:22pm
0:44
Cricket like never before! Here is all you need to know about The Hundred, which gets under way in the summer of 2020.
The Hundred Draft is complete with 96 players earning deals, Luke Wright becoming Mr Irrelevant and Chris Gayle left without a franchise.

The great and good of cricket gathered at Sky Studios on Sunday night for the inaugural Hundred Draft, with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan selected as No 1 pick by Trent Rockets head coach Stephen Fleming.

Sussex's Wright - who has scored more runs in English T20 cricket than any other player - also joined the Rockets but was the final player to be picked, the 'Mr Irrelevant' position as it is known in the NFL.

However, Gayle was even more irrelevant with none of the eight franchises willing to meet his reserve price of £125k, despite the 40-year-old Jamaican having had a stellar T20 career.

Here was how Twitter reacted to the draft...

Watch The Hundred, live on Sky Sports from July 2020.

